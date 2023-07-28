Share on email (opens in new window)

Barbie: You Can Be Anything, a traveling exhibit, is coming to COSI in October. Photo: Courtesy of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Tour Barbie Land, plunge to the ocean floor and immerse yourself in the full spectrum of color.

Driving the news: COSI unveiled an impressive lineup of traveling exhibits for fall and spring and we can't wait to see them all.

💕 Barbie: You Can Be Anything: Learn about Barbie's history, occupations and real-life women who broke barriers.

Opens Oct. 4. Free with admission!

💡 Creatures of Light: Nature's Bioluminescence: Discover what makes fireflies, jellyfish and other beings glow.

Opens Oct. 14.

🚢 Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition: Experience the wonder and tragedy of the doomed voyage, featuring over 350 wreckage artifacts, including a piece of the ship.

Opens March 9, 2024. Get notified when tickets go on sale.

🎨 The Nature of Color: Explore the role of colors in nature, culture and art.

Opens April 13, 2024.

Reminder: Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures is on display through Sept. 4.

10am-5pm daily. $35-40, including admission.

