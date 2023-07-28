What's coming to COSI later this year
Tour Barbie Land, plunge to the ocean floor and immerse yourself in the full spectrum of color.
Driving the news: COSI unveiled an impressive lineup of traveling exhibits for fall and spring and we can't wait to see them all.
💕 Barbie: You Can Be Anything: Learn about Barbie's history, occupations and real-life women who broke barriers.
- Opens Oct. 4. Free with admission!
💡 Creatures of Light: Nature's Bioluminescence: Discover what makes fireflies, jellyfish and other beings glow.
- Opens Oct. 14.
🚢 Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition: Experience the wonder and tragedy of the doomed voyage, featuring over 350 wreckage artifacts, including a piece of the ship.
- Opens March 9, 2024. Get notified when tickets go on sale.
🎨 The Nature of Color: Explore the role of colors in nature, culture and art.
- Opens April 13, 2024.
Reminder: Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures is on display through Sept. 4.
- 10am-5pm daily. $35-40, including admission.
