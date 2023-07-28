34 mins ago - Things to Do

What's coming to COSI later this year

Alissa Widman Neese
A woman points at a wall of Barbie dolls on display as children look on

Barbie: You Can Be Anything, a traveling exhibit, is coming to COSI in October. Photo: Courtesy of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Tour Barbie Land, plunge to the ocean floor and immerse yourself in the full spectrum of color.

Driving the news: COSI unveiled an impressive lineup of traveling exhibits for fall and spring and we can't wait to see them all.

💕 Barbie: You Can Be Anything: Learn about Barbie's history, occupations and real-life women who broke barriers.

  • Opens Oct. 4. Free with admission!

💡 Creatures of Light: Nature's Bioluminescence: Discover what makes fireflies, jellyfish and other beings glow.

  • Opens Oct. 14.

🚢 Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition: Experience the wonder and tragedy of the doomed voyage, featuring over 350 wreckage artifacts, including a piece of the ship.

🎨 The Nature of Color: Explore the role of colors in nature, culture and art.

  • Opens April 13, 2024.

Reminder: Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures is on display through Sept. 4.

  • 10am-5pm daily. $35-40, including admission.

Go deeper: Peek inside King Tut's tomb at new COSI exhibit

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more