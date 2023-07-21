The Worthington Historical Society has dedicated its Doll Museum's special exhibit room to Barbie this year. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

She's been an astronaut, a presidential candidate, a fashion designer and a rock star — and after this weekend, she could be No. 1 at the box office.

Driving the news: Amid this year's "Barbie" movie hype, the Worthington Historical Society is showcasing the Mattel toy's lasting legacy in its Doll Museum's special exhibit room.

Why it matters: For 64 years, the world's most famous doll has continued to reinvent herself and connect with new generations of kids and adults alike.

"She hasn't aged a bit," museum curator Sue Whitaker jokes.

Details: The room is mostly full of borrowed items from Ohio collectors. It features vintage and modern collectibles, including the first Barbie, from 1959, in her iconic zebra-striped swimsuit, and her first pink convertible from 1962.

It shows how her fashion, careers and appearance have changed with American culture.

It also includes three dolls that apparently pushed the envelope too far and were discontinued: pregnant friend Midge, a Barbie with a belly tattoo, and a Ken with an earring that accidentally became a gay icon.

How it works: Tours are self-guided. The boutique museum is inside a mid-1800s home that was once a church refectory and it regularly features two rooms of historic dolls from around the world, some dating back to the 1700s.

Guests are encouraged to write their Barbie memories in a journal.

What they're saying: The display is drawing in lots of first-time visitors to the 55-year-old museum, Whitaker tells Axios.

"Whether you love her or hate her, most people have had a Barbie experience," Whitaker says. "It's a fun way to snag some memories from the past."

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: My tour took me back to the countless childhood hours I spent playing with Barbie and her video games. The toy Mustang convertible I treasured is apparently old enough to be "vintage" now.

It's a quick enough experience to keep kids' attention, but nostalgic adults like me will enjoy it the most.

If you go: 1-4pm Wednesday-Friday and 10am-2pm Saturday. Through December.

50 W. New England Ave., Worthington. $3.

Call 614-885-1247 to schedule a guided group tour, $4 per person.

Guests of all ages have been sharing their Barbie memories and stories with the Doll Museum.

The oldest Barbies in the collection, as well as the 1962 Austin Healy convertible.

A vintage prom Barbie and Ken, as well as a history of their sometimes-rocky relationship.