2 hours ago - News

Local doll museum celebrates Barbie's legacy

Alissa Widman Neese
A display of Barbie dolls behind glass next to a cutout of the first Barbie, in a zebra-striped swimsuit

The Worthington Historical Society has dedicated its Doll Museum's special exhibit room to Barbie this year. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

She's been an astronaut, a presidential candidate, a fashion designer and a rock star — and after this weekend, she could be No. 1 at the box office.

Driving the news: Amid this year's "Barbie" movie hype, the Worthington Historical Society is showcasing the Mattel toy's lasting legacy in its Doll Museum's special exhibit room.

Why it matters: For 64 years, the world's most famous doll has continued to reinvent herself and connect with new generations of kids and adults alike.

  • "She hasn't aged a bit," museum curator Sue Whitaker jokes.

Details: The room is mostly full of borrowed items from Ohio collectors. It features vintage and modern collectibles, including the first Barbie, from 1959, in her iconic zebra-striped swimsuit, and her first pink convertible from 1962.

  • It shows how her fashion, careers and appearance have changed with American culture.
  • It also includes three dolls that apparently pushed the envelope too far and were discontinued: pregnant friend Midge, a Barbie with a belly tattoo, and a Ken with an earring that accidentally became a gay icon.

How it works: Tours are self-guided. The boutique museum is inside a mid-1800s home that was once a church refectory and it regularly features two rooms of historic dolls from around the world, some dating back to the 1700s.

  • Guests are encouraged to write their Barbie memories in a journal.

What they're saying: The display is drawing in lots of first-time visitors to the 55-year-old museum, Whitaker tells Axios.

  • "Whether you love her or hate her, most people have had a Barbie experience," Whitaker says. "It's a fun way to snag some memories from the past."

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: My tour took me back to the countless childhood hours I spent playing with Barbie and her video games. The toy Mustang convertible I treasured is apparently old enough to be "vintage" now.

  • It's a quick enough experience to keep kids' attention, but nostalgic adults like me will enjoy it the most.

If you go: 1-4pm Wednesday-Friday and 10am-2pm Saturday. Through December.

  • 50 W. New England Ave., Worthington. $3.
  • Call 614-885-1247 to schedule a guided group tour, $4 per person.
An open book of guest notes near a "Barbie Forever" book and a sign that reads "Share your Barbie stories & memories in the journal!"
Guests of all ages have been sharing their Barbie memories and stories with the Doll Museum.
Barbie's 1962 convertible and vintage dolls, including the first Barbie in her 1959 zebra-striped swimsuit
The oldest Barbies in the collection, as well as the 1962 Austin Healy convertible.
A Barbie in a green dress and Ken in a tux, next to a pink paper describing their relationship history
A vintage prom Barbie and Ken, as well as a history of their sometimes-rocky relationship.
An African Barbie doll and a boxed Barbie commemorating her 50 years of swimsuits
Two limited edition Barbies: an intricate Mbili Treasures of Africa doll and a doll commemorating the 50th anniversary of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more