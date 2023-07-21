Local doll museum celebrates Barbie's legacy
She's been an astronaut, a presidential candidate, a fashion designer and a rock star — and after this weekend, she could be No. 1 at the box office.
Driving the news: Amid this year's "Barbie" movie hype, the Worthington Historical Society is showcasing the Mattel toy's lasting legacy in its Doll Museum's special exhibit room.
Why it matters: For 64 years, the world's most famous doll has continued to reinvent herself and connect with new generations of kids and adults alike.
- "She hasn't aged a bit," museum curator Sue Whitaker jokes.
Details: The room is mostly full of borrowed items from Ohio collectors. It features vintage and modern collectibles, including the first Barbie, from 1959, in her iconic zebra-striped swimsuit, and her first pink convertible from 1962.
- It shows how her fashion, careers and appearance have changed with American culture.
- It also includes three dolls that apparently pushed the envelope too far and were discontinued: pregnant friend Midge, a Barbie with a belly tattoo, and a Ken with an earring that accidentally became a gay icon.
How it works: Tours are self-guided. The boutique museum is inside a mid-1800s home that was once a church refectory and it regularly features two rooms of historic dolls from around the world, some dating back to the 1700s.
- Guests are encouraged to write their Barbie memories in a journal.
What they're saying: The display is drawing in lots of first-time visitors to the 55-year-old museum, Whitaker tells Axios.
- "Whether you love her or hate her, most people have had a Barbie experience," Whitaker says. "It's a fun way to snag some memories from the past."
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: My tour took me back to the countless childhood hours I spent playing with Barbie and her video games. The toy Mustang convertible I treasured is apparently old enough to be "vintage" now.
- It's a quick enough experience to keep kids' attention, but nostalgic adults like me will enjoy it the most.
If you go: 1-4pm Wednesday-Friday and 10am-2pm Saturday. Through December.
- 50 W. New England Ave., Worthington. $3.
- Call 614-885-1247 to schedule a guided group tour, $4 per person.
