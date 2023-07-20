Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Jeni's may be beloved locally, but it hasn't dethroned Dairy Queen, at least when it comes to sheer number of locations.

Scooping the news: Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Columbus metro area, per an analysis of Yelp data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis.

The big picture: Dairy Queen also reigns over most of the nation, as it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties.

Yes, but: Just because a chain is the biggest doesn't mean it's the best.

What's more: Every Jeni's scoop shop smells like a delicious homemade waffle.

Dairy Queen doesn't even serve waffle cones anymore. Just sayin'.

📬 We want to know: What's your favorite local ice cream place? Email [email protected] with your suggestions.