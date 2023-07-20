Columbus' biggest ice cream chains, ranked
Jeni's may be beloved locally, but it hasn't dethroned Dairy Queen, at least when it comes to sheer number of locations.
Scooping the news: Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Columbus metro area, per an analysis of Yelp data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis.
The big picture: Dairy Queen also reigns over most of the nation, as it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties.
Yes, but: Just because a chain is the biggest doesn't mean it's the best.
- Local shops Double Happy, Little Ladies Soft Serve and Mona's Eats and Treats are one of a kind.
What's more: Every Jeni's scoop shop smells like a delicious homemade waffle.
- Dairy Queen doesn't even serve waffle cones anymore. Just sayin'.
