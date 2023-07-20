15 mins ago - Election

Franklin County needs GOP poll workers

Tyler Buchanan
A poll worker helps a voter with their ballot.

A Columbus poll worker helps a voter with their ballot during the 2022 general election. Photo: Andrew Spear/Getty Images

Franklin County needs over a thousand more Republican poll workers for the upcoming special election on Aug. 8.

Why it matters: Voting precincts rely on workers of both political parties to help ensure impartiality at the polls.

State of play: Some counties have had a tricky time finding workers for a summer election added to the calendar just a few months ago, AP reports.

  • The election will feature one statewide issue proposing a higher threshold to amend the Ohio Constitution.

By the numbers: Franklin County had enough Democratic poll workers, but was short 1,174 Republicans as of Tuesday.

  • Neighboring Madison County still needed a few more Republican sign-ups, while Licking and Delaware counties needed a few of either party, per the Secretary of State poll worker tracker.
  • Fairfield, Pickaway and Union counties were all set.

Of note: Franklin County poll workers undergo paid training and earn an extra $134 for assisting voters throughout the lengthy election day.

  • Lawyers and CPAs can receive continuing education credits for serving.
  • Students as young as 17 can also participate, even if too young to cast a ballot themselves.

Interested? Apply online or contact your county's board of elections office.

