A Columbus poll worker helps a voter with their ballot during the 2022 general election. Photo: Andrew Spear/Getty Images

Franklin County needs over a thousand more Republican poll workers for the upcoming special election on Aug. 8.

Why it matters: Voting precincts rely on workers of both political parties to help ensure impartiality at the polls.

State of play: Some counties have had a tricky time finding workers for a summer election added to the calendar just a few months ago, AP reports.

The election will feature one statewide issue proposing a higher threshold to amend the Ohio Constitution.

By the numbers: Franklin County had enough Democratic poll workers, but was short 1,174 Republicans as of Tuesday.

Neighboring Madison County still needed a few more Republican sign-ups, while Licking and Delaware counties needed a few of either party, per the Secretary of State poll worker tracker.

Fairfield, Pickaway and Union counties were all set.

Of note: Franklin County poll workers undergo paid training and earn an extra $134 for assisting voters throughout the lengthy election day.

Lawyers and CPAs can receive continuing education credits for serving.

Students as young as 17 can also participate, even if too young to cast a ballot themselves.

Interested? Apply online or contact your county's board of elections office.