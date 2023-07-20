Franklin County needs GOP poll workers
Franklin County needs over a thousand more Republican poll workers for the upcoming special election on Aug. 8.
Why it matters: Voting precincts rely on workers of both political parties to help ensure impartiality at the polls.
State of play: Some counties have had a tricky time finding workers for a summer election added to the calendar just a few months ago, AP reports.
- The election will feature one statewide issue proposing a higher threshold to amend the Ohio Constitution.
By the numbers: Franklin County had enough Democratic poll workers, but was short 1,174 Republicans as of Tuesday.
- Neighboring Madison County still needed a few more Republican sign-ups, while Licking and Delaware counties needed a few of either party, per the Secretary of State poll worker tracker.
- Fairfield, Pickaway and Union counties were all set.
Of note: Franklin County poll workers undergo paid training and earn an extra $134 for assisting voters throughout the lengthy election day.
- Lawyers and CPAs can receive continuing education credits for serving.
- Students as young as 17 can also participate, even if too young to cast a ballot themselves.
Interested? Apply online or contact your county's board of elections office.
