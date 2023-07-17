A Flavortown favorite: Momo Ghar in North Market
- To tide us over, I'm revisiting some Flavortown favorites.
Dining the news: First stop, Momo Ghar, a Himalayan dumpling (momo) restaurant in the North Market.
What I ate: Four Tibet momo with pork filling, and four Alu momo, a vegetarian option full of potato, peas and carrots ($13.50). Tender and sneakily filling.
- The savory signature momo sauce — dunk the dumplings in it or pour it on — adds just a little spice.
- Turn up the heat with spicy sauce or homemade hot sauce.
The bottom line: Guy Fieri's autographed photo on display proclaims "Momo Ghar! Real deal." Can't argue with that.
Of note: Fieri highlighted the original restaurant inside Saraga International Market on Morse Road in 2018. It closed, and North Market is the only location.
If you go: 10am-5pm Sunday-Monday; 9am-7pm Tuesday-Saturday. 59 Spruce St.
