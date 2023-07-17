A Flavortown favorite: Momo Ghar in North Market

Share on email (opens in new window)

Eight delicious dumplings from Momo Ghar, featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" in 2018. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. Somehow it's been five years since "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" last featured a new Columbus restaurant.

To tide us over, I'm revisiting some Flavortown favorites.

Dining the news: First stop, Momo Ghar, a Himalayan dumpling (momo) restaurant in the North Market.

What I ate: Four Tibet momo with pork filling, and four Alu momo, a vegetarian option full of potato, peas and carrots ($13.50). Tender and sneakily filling.

The savory signature momo sauce — dunk the dumplings in it or pour it on — adds just a little spice.

Turn up the heat with spicy sauce or homemade hot sauce.

The bottom line: Guy Fieri's autographed photo on display proclaims "Momo Ghar! Real deal." Can't argue with that.

Of note: Fieri highlighted the original restaurant inside Saraga International Market on Morse Road in 2018. It closed, and North Market is the only location.

If you go: 10am-5pm Sunday-Monday; 9am-7pm Tuesday-Saturday. 59 Spruce St.

