Columbus on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"
You know it's good eatin' when the mayor of Flavortown gives a restaurant his stamp of approval.
- Guy Fieri may travel the country in search of killer cuisine, but we know we're in the Columbus-born host's favorite state.
Driving the news: After watching Pierogi Mountain in an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" Friday night, we're craving a visit to all of Fieri's local hotspots.
If you need a restaurant recommendation this week, here are all the Columbus spots featured on the show over the years, according to superfan-run Flavortown USA:
🇯🇲 Ena's Caribbean Kitchen, North Linden
- No frills Jamaican food, from jerk chicken to fried fish dinners.
🎵 Cafe Bourbon Street, University District
- Enjoy live music along with Crunchwerks' Tex-Mex wraps and bowls at the campus dive bar where Pierogi Mountain got its start.
🥙 Loops, Fifth By Northwest
- Chicago-style hot dogs and Greek cuisine are an unlikely pairing but, trust us, it works. Mary Jane recommends the classic gyro or a chili dog.
🥟 Momo Ghar, North Market
- Himalayan dumplings in zesty sauces. Alissa recommends Tibetan-style with pork.
🥩 Ray Ray's Hog Pit, Clintonville, Franklinton, Powell, Westerville
- This barbecue joint is the only Ohio eatery on Fieri's list of favorites.
🥕 Sweet Carrot, Brewery District
- Now only open for catering. Order this fresh, flavorful comfort food for your next event.
⛰️ Pierogi Mountain, downtown
- Pierogi, pot roast, sausages and more. Tuesday is $1.50 pierogi day.
🧀 Melt Bar & Grilled, Easton
- Fieri visited other Ohio locations, but these enormous gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches are faithful to the original Lakewood spot.
🌮 Bakersfield, Short North
- Fieri visited the original Cincinnati restaurant, which has since expanded to offer delicious tacos, tequila and whiskey in six other cities.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.