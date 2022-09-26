20 mins ago - Food and Drink

You know it's good eatin' when the mayor of Flavortown gives a restaurant his stamp of approval.

  • Guy Fieri may travel the country in search of killer cuisine, but we know we're in the Columbus-born host's favorite state.

Driving the news: After watching Pierogi Mountain in an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" Friday night, we're craving a visit to all of Fieri's local hotspots.

If you need a restaurant recommendation this week, here are all the Columbus spots featured on the show over the years, according to superfan-run Flavortown USA:

🇯🇲 Ena's Caribbean Kitchen, North Linden

  • No frills Jamaican food, from jerk chicken to fried fish dinners.

🎵 Cafe Bourbon Street, University District

  • Enjoy live music along with Crunchwerks' Tex-Mex wraps and bowls at the campus dive bar where Pierogi Mountain got its start.

🥙 Loops, Fifth By Northwest

  • Chicago-style hot dogs and Greek cuisine are an unlikely pairing but, trust us, it works. Mary Jane recommends the classic gyro or a chili dog.

🥟 Momo Ghar, North Market

  • Himalayan dumplings in zesty sauces. Alissa recommends Tibetan-style with pork.

🥩 Ray Ray's Hog Pit, Clintonville, Franklinton, Powell, Westerville

🥕 Sweet Carrot, Brewery District

  • Now only open for catering. Order this fresh, flavorful comfort food for your next event.

⛰️ Pierogi Mountain, downtown

  • Pierogi, pot roast, sausages and more. Tuesday is $1.50 pierogi day.

🧀 Melt Bar & Grilled, Easton

  • Fieri visited other Ohio locations, but these enormous gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches are faithful to the original Lakewood spot.

🌮 Bakersfield, Short North

  • Fieri visited the original Cincinnati restaurant, which has since expanded to offer delicious tacos, tequila and whiskey in six other cities.
