Where to celebrate the "Barbie" movie in Columbus

Margot Robbie at the July 9 premiere of "Barbie" in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Come on Barbie, let's go party … in Columbus.

Driving the news: In anticipation of the new "Barbie" movie's July 21 debut, people have been dressing in head-to-toe pink, sipping pink cocktails and embracing everything "Barbie-core," writes Axios' Jennifer Kingson.

Zoom in: We're sad to report that local theaters' beer tastings and early screening parties have already sold out amid the hype.

Yes, but: We found a few other places to celebrate a fantastic life in plastic.

🎶 Used Kids Records: Hear the film's soundtrack before it's released at a listening party, with pizza, prizes and drinks.

6pm Tuesday, 2500 Summit St. Free!

🎥 Gateway Film Center: Embrace the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon at a premiere night party with themed snacks, cocktails and photo opps.

6-9pm July 20. Included with a ticket to "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer," $8-14.

🚚 Easton: Buy exclusive Barbie merch when the Dreamhouse Living Tour truck stops in town.