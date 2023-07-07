The upcoming state fair will feature not just Ohio's best crafters and 4-H animals, but perhaps the next singing superstar.

Driving the news: The fair is partnering with "American Idol" to find potential contestants for the TV talent show.

How it works: Ohioans have through July 19 to post up to two videos on Instagram of their singing without the use of voice filters.

The videos, between 60-90 seconds long, should include the hashtag #ohiostatefairidol and tag the @ohiostatefair account.

The intrigue: The top eight finalists will have a chance to formally audition for the show.

The top five will see their videos played before fair concerts.

The grand prize winner will earn a "VIP private audition" with show executive producers.

Yes, but: There's an age restriction — only submissions from those born between June 2, 1994, and Feb. 15, 2009, will be accepted.

🐄 Our take: The rules say original songs are welcome. We favor any audition tape that includes a song about the famous butter cow.