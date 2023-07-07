40 mins ago - News

Columbus' fastest-growing demographic groups

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: U.S. Census; Note: Estimates include people reporting one race alone; Hispanic individuals are also included in other categories, as they may be of any race; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

It's well reported that Central Ohio's population has burgeoned over the past 20 years, but new census data offers a snapshot into how we're growing.

By the numbers: Our Hispanic, Asian and mixed-race populations increased by the greatest percentages — 261%, 206% and 190%, respectively — from 2000-2022.

Of note: The Columbus metro area is still predominantly white, making up 73% of our population, slightly lower than the nationwide percentage.

