40 mins ago - News
Columbus' fastest-growing demographic groups
It's well reported that Central Ohio's population has burgeoned over the past 20 years, but new census data offers a snapshot into how we're growing.
By the numbers: Our Hispanic, Asian and mixed-race populations increased by the greatest percentages — 261%, 206% and 190%, respectively — from 2000-2022.
- Our overall population grew 29%, to 2.2 million people.
- That's compared with a nationwide population growth of 18%.
Of note: The Columbus metro area is still predominantly white, making up 73% of our population, slightly lower than the nationwide percentage.
