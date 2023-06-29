31 mins ago - News

Larry Householder sentenced to 20 years in prison

Tyler Buchanan
Photo illustration of Larry Householder with lines emanating from him.

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: The Ohio Channel

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a $60 million legislative bribery plot.

State of play: The 64-year-old Republican had requested a much shorter sentence, but Judge Timothy Black noted the large amount of money involved and Householder's obstruction while on the witness stand.

Tweets from Morgan Trau quoting a judge during the Larry Householder sentencing hearing.
Via Twitter.

Catch up quick: Householder was convicted of racketeering for taking bribes from FirstEnergy Corp. in exchange for passing a $1.3 billion nuclear bailout bill in 2019.

What's next: The former speaker may still appeal his conviction. He has argued the bailout bill was sensible policy and his private dealings with FirstEnergy officials were legal political acts.

