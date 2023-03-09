Timeline: The Larry Householder saga
Jury deliberation continues Thursday in the corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
State of play: He's alleged to have been involved in a $60 million bribery scheme that resulted in a $1.3 billion nuclear bailout bill enacted in 2019. Here's a quick timeline of events:
2018: Householder is alleged to have used dark money to fund the campaigns of Republican allies during this election cycle.
- These candidates went on to support his successful return to the speaker's chair the following January.
Oct. 22, 2019: HB 6 goes into effect, gutting state renewable energy standards and subsidizing the operation costs of FirstEnergy nuclear power plants via new monthly surcharges on Ohio electricity ratepayers.
July 21, 2020: Householder and four political associates are arrested in what former U.S. attorney David M. DeVillers called "likely the largest bribery and money-laundering scheme ever in the state of Ohio."
- Householder would later be removed as speaker and expelled from the legislature.
2020-2021: Campaign strategist Jeffrey Longstreth, lobbyist Juan Cespedes and a political nonprofit group that admitted to receiving FirstEnergy bribes all plead guilty to their participation in the scheme.
- FirstEnergy also agreed to pay a $230 million penalty in a deferred prosecution settlement with the federal government that acknowledged paying Householder in return for HB 6's passage.
Jan. 23, 2023-present: Householder and another alleged conspirator, former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges, face trial for racketeering.
- "The bottom line is that Larry Householder was engaged in political activity, not criminal activity," his attorney said in Tuesday's closing statement.
What's next: Each faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
