Catch up quick on the Larry Householder corruption trial

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, enters the federal courthouse in Cincinnati ahead of jury selection Friday. Photo: Joshua A. Bickel/AP

The highly anticipated corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder begins Monday in Cincinnati.

Why it matters: The case involves what a former federal prosecutor once called "likely the largest bribery and money-laundering scheme ever in the state of Ohio."

The scandal cost taxpayers millions and is a sign Ohioans may want to keep a closer watch on our local Capitol Square amid shadowy dealmaking.

Catch up quick: Householder is accused of conspiring with Akron-based FirstEnergy in a pay-for-play scandal to bail out two private nuclear power plants with a $1 billion bill in 2019.

Millions in dark money went toward electing Householder-friendly lawmakers across the state — who then elevated him to the speaker's chair — and fighting a petition to repeal the bailout.

The Perry County official also used the money to pay off private credit card debt, legal fees and home expenses, investigators allege.

He was later ousted as speaker and expelled from the legislature.

State of play: Two others, including a former Householder associate, have already pleaded guilty and plan to testify against him.

In 2021, FirstEnergy agreed to a deferred prosecution settlement. For acknowledging having paid Householder in exchange for beneficial legislation, it agreed to pay a $230 million settlement.

The "dark money" group that concealed the funding's sources pleaded guilty to racketeering in 2021 as well.

The only other defendant to plead not guilty, former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges, also goes on trial this week.

An additional defendant, lobbyist Neil Clark, died by suicide in 2021.

The other side: Householder has maintained innocence since his July 2020 arrest.

“I have not nor have I ever taken a bribe or solicited or been solicited for taking a bribe,” he told legislative colleagues before they voted to expel him.

Separately, Gov. Mike DeWine has denied knowledge of the alleged scheme despite myriad connections between his administration and FirstEnergy.

Having supported the initial nuclear bailout, he later signed a bill repealing it.

Of note: In the years since the scandal broke, lawmakers have attempted to reform state campaign finance rules to be more transparent.

What's next: The trial is expected to last up to six weeks, AP reports.