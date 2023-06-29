1 hour ago - Things to Do
Where to watch Independence Day fireworks
July 4 is still a few days away, but local Independence Day celebrations will light up the sky all weekend long.
Our suggestions:
⚽ Red, White & Crew, 7:30pm Saturday
- The Crew vs. the New York Red Bulls, with post-game fireworks.
- It's sold out, but resale tickets start at $40.
🏙️ Red, White & Boom, 10pm Monday
- The obvious choice, if you're OK with big crowds.
- Check out our first-timers' guide from last year, head downtown to the Scioto River, and witness the Midwest's biggest and brightest fireworks display.
🚗 Trek to the suburbs, all weekend
- Most communities don't try to compete with Boom, but you can navigate their scaled-back celebrations with less stress.
- A local events list from WCMH-TV.
🧨 DIY — but be safe!
- We recommend leaving pyrotechnics to professionals.
- But, technically, New Albany, Reynoldsburg and Whitehall residents can launch fireworks on private property tomorrow through July 5, due to a change in state law.
- A list of communities with bans.
