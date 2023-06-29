Where to watch Independence Day fireworks

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fireworks above Lower.com Field. Photo: Courtesy of the Columbus Crew

July 4 is still a few days away, but local Independence Day celebrations will light up the sky all weekend long.

Our suggestions:

⚽ Red, White & Crew, 7:30pm Saturday

The Crew vs. the New York Red Bulls, with post-game fireworks.

It's sold out, but resale tickets start at $40.

🏙️ Red, White & Boom, 10pm Monday

The obvious choice, if you're OK with big crowds.

Check out our first-timers' guide from last year, head downtown to the Scioto River, and witness the Midwest's biggest and brightest fireworks display.

🚗 Trek to the suburbs, all weekend

Most communities don't try to compete with Boom, but you can navigate their scaled-back celebrations with less stress.

A local events list from WCMH-TV.

🧨 DIY — but be safe!