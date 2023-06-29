1 hour ago - Things to Do

Where to watch Independence Day fireworks

Alissa Widman Neese
Red fireworks light up the sky over Lower.com Field

Fireworks above Lower.com Field. Photo: Courtesy of the Columbus Crew

July 4 is still a few days away, but local Independence Day celebrations will light up the sky all weekend long.

Our suggestions:

Red, White & Crew, 7:30pm Saturday

🏙️ Red, White & Boom, 10pm Monday

  • The obvious choice, if you're OK with big crowds.
  • Check out our first-timers' guide from last year, head downtown to the Scioto River, and witness the Midwest's biggest and brightest fireworks display.

🚗 Trek to the suburbs, all weekend

🧨 DIY — but be safe!

  • We recommend leaving pyrotechnics to professionals.
  • But, technically, New Albany, Reynoldsburg and Whitehall residents can launch fireworks on private property tomorrow through July 5, due to a change in state law.
  • A list of communities with bans.
