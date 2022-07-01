Data: Axios research; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

A new state law allowing residents to discharge consumer-grade fireworks has fizzled out in Franklin County.

What's happening: Even though the new law takes effect today, Columbus and most of its suburban neighbors have new local ordinances in place to counteract the statewide rule.

The current exceptions are in New Albany, Obetz, Reynoldsburg and Whitehall, though Obetz is limiting fireworks to specific time slots, law director Gene Hollins tells Axios.

Of note: Until now, discharging consumer-grade fireworks had been illegal in Ohio for at least 50 years.

Why it matters: Your neighbors should appreciate you following the law instead of illegally launching personal pyrotechnics.

Catch up quick: The new law permits Ohioans to set off fireworks on private property from July 3-5 and on the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays preceding or following the holiday.

What we're watching: Independence Day is just one of several holidays when Ohio now permits fireworks. The next is Labor Day weekend. It's possible cities may adjust rules in the future based on how this inaugural event goes.

For example, starting next year, Reynoldsburg will allow fireworks on July Fourth only, per ThisWeek News.

The bottom line: For now, it's probably best to just leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals and head to Red, White & Boom tonight.

Go beyond Boom

Want to avoid Boom's big crowds? Some other patriotic options for the weekend:

🏟️ Tonight: Famous Fortress Fireworks, featuring live music, inflatables and food trucks.

Fortress Obetz. Doors open 6pm, fireworks 9:50pm. Free!

🎶 Tomorrow: Patriotic Pops, a Columbus Symphony tradition with a fireworks finale.

Columbus Commons. 8pm. $35.

🎺 Sunday: Independence Day concert and fireworks at Ohio State's Newark campus.

Martha Grace Reese Amphitheater. Doors open 5:45pm, fireworks 10pm. Free!

⚾ Monday: Independence Day fireworks after the Clippers take on the Nashville Sounds.