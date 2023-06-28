Columbus State to expand its health care programs
Columbus State Community College announced a plan yesterday to expand its health care programs, bolstered by a $25 million endowment from OhioHealth.
Why it matters: The investment aims to stave off worker shortages for local health care providers and offer area residents more opportunities to pursue high-paying careers.
- The college is currently turning some potential students away due to capacity limits, president David Harrison said at an event detailing the plan.
Details: Columbus State will build a new 80,000-square-foot facility, the OhioHealth Center for Health Sciences, and also renovate existing classrooms and labs. The new facility is expected to open as early as 2027.
- The project will cost at least $85 million, funded by a 2020 voter-approved bond.
- OhioHealth's gift — the largest in college history — will be used to hire more faculty and staff.
What's next: The goal is to double health care graduates in 10 years, specifically in nursing, surgical technology, medical imaging, respiratory therapy and sterile processing.
What we're watching: Harrison said he thinks "there is an opportunity for a debt-free degree" program for Franklin County as part of the expansion.
