Columbus State to expand its health care programs

Columbus State Community College announced a plan yesterday to expand its health care programs, bolstered by a $25 million endowment from OhioHealth.

Why it matters: The investment aims to stave off worker shortages for local health care providers and offer area residents more opportunities to pursue high-paying careers.

The college is currently turning some potential students away due to capacity limits, president David Harrison said at an event detailing the plan.

Details: Columbus State will build a new 80,000-square-foot facility, the OhioHealth Center for Health Sciences, and also renovate existing classrooms and labs. The new facility is expected to open as early as 2027.

The project will cost at least $85 million, funded by a 2020 voter-approved bond.

OhioHealth's gift — the largest in college history — will be used to hire more faculty and staff.

What's next: The goal is to double health care graduates in 10 years, specifically in nursing, surgical technology, medical imaging, respiratory therapy and sterile processing.

What we're watching: Harrison said he thinks "there is an opportunity for a debt-free degree" program for Franklin County as part of the expansion.