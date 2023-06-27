Columbus is barely a footnote in "Arnold" documentary

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Columbus' Arnold Schwarzenegger statue on Broad Street, before its 2014 move to the Convention Center. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

As you know, Columbus loves Arnold Schwarzenegger so much that a giant statue of him is displayed outside our convention center.

Yes but: If you plan to watch Netflix's new "Arnold" documentary to learn more about "The Governator's" love of our city's sports scene and its cream puffs, you'll be disappointed.

Quick take: I finished the three-part series this weekend, and the Arnold Sports Festival is barely a footnote in the last episode's final minutes. Columbus, sadly, isn't mentioned.

Flashback: Schwarzenegger first dethroned bodybuilding king Sergio Oliva in Columbus when he won the 1970 Mr. World contest.

A six-year streak of Mr. Olympia titles followed.

In 2019, Schwarzenegger called the Columbus contest "the most important event of my life."

The bottom line: Schwarzenegger met Jim Lorimer, a longtime friend and business partner, at the 1970 competition. The pair co-founded the massive Columbus festival enjoyed by thousands each spring.

Go deeper: Check this page every Thursday for streaming recommendations from Axios' Maxwell Millington.