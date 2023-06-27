Columbus is barely a footnote in "Arnold" documentary
As you know, Columbus loves Arnold Schwarzenegger so much that a giant statue of him is displayed outside our convention center.
Yes but: If you plan to watch Netflix's new "Arnold" documentary to learn more about "The Governator's" love of our city's sports scene and its cream puffs, you'll be disappointed.
Quick take: I finished the three-part series this weekend, and the Arnold Sports Festival is barely a footnote in the last episode's final minutes. Columbus, sadly, isn't mentioned.
Flashback: Schwarzenegger first dethroned bodybuilding king Sergio Oliva in Columbus when he won the 1970 Mr. World contest.
- A six-year streak of Mr. Olympia titles followed.
- In 2019, Schwarzenegger called the Columbus contest "the most important event of my life."
The bottom line: Schwarzenegger met Jim Lorimer, a longtime friend and business partner, at the 1970 competition. The pair co-founded the massive Columbus festival enjoyed by thousands each spring.
