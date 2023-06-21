Puttshack mini golf and bar is coming to Polaris

Polaris is poised to become a golf entertainment destination, with Puttshack announcing plans yesterday to bring its high-tech mini golf to Ohio in late 2024.

Driving the news: The business will open right next to Topgolf at the Galaxy at Polaris, a new mixed-use development that started construction this month.

Currently, the closest Puttshack is in Pittsburgh.

The intrigue: Unlike traditional golf, the goal is to score the most points — which are linked to your ball using "Trackaball" technology.

Some of the most popular holes include giant beer pong, air hockey, roulette, connect four and a true/false game, a company statement says.

By the numbers: The venue will cover more than 25,000 square feet across two floors and an outdoor patio area.

It will feature four neon-colored nine-hole mini golf courses, plus two full-service bars with food and a private event space with a capacity of up to 100 people.

Of note: If traditional golf is more your style, Little Bear Golf Course opened last year near Polaris, offering an 11-hole par-3 course and an 18-hole putting course.