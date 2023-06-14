How Ohio's child care costs compare nationwide

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Annie E. Casey Foundation; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Ohio child care costs are among the nation's most expensive when compared to incomes, with the average single mother allocating about a third or more of her pay, per the latest report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Why it matters: It's easier for parents to work full-time when they have access to affordable, high-quality child care.

A lack of options is keeping workers — especially women, who typically earn less than men — out of an already tight labor market.

Plus, early childhood programs support development for young kids.

Context: The pandemic has exacerbated the U.S. child care system's existing problems, including dwindling workers, low pay, high costs, waitlists and poor access.

By the numbers: In Ohio, $11,302 ($941 a month) was the average annual cost for center-based care for one toddler in 2022, per the report. That's 39% of a single mother's median income, or 11% for a married couple.

Home-based care cost $8,761 ($730 a month), or 30% of a single mother's median income and 8% for a couple.

Of note: 36% of Ohio children lived in single-parent households in 2021, per Census data.

Zoom out: Just four states — Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and Colorado — and Washington, D.C., have single mothers spending a larger percentage of their income on child care center costs.

Between the lines: 13% of Ohio children age 5 or younger had a parent change jobs due to child care problems between 2020-21, per the report.

Single mothers, families in poverty and families of color are disproportionately affected.

👀 Eye-popping stats: Despite high costs for families, child care businesses operate on thin profit margins of typically less than 1%.

Prices have risen 220% since 1990, significantly outpacing inflation.

Yes, but: Child care workers — 94% of whom are women — make less than 98% of other U.S. professions, leading to staff turnover. Median annual pay is $28,520 ($13.71 hourly).

What's next: The report encourages greater investment from local, state and federal governments.

What we're watching: The Ohio Senate's state budget proposal has reduced how many families would qualify for public child care support, capping income eligibility at 145% of the federal poverty line.