Paramore performs during the Boston Calling Music Festival in May. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

🎨 Celebrate art all weekend during the Columbus Arts Festival.

11am-10:30pm today, 10am-10:30pm tomorrow and 10am-5pm Sunday on the downtown riverfront. Free!

🚀 Meet voice actors from "Pokemon," "Yu-Gi-Oh!," "Futurama" and more at Animate! Columbus at the Convention Center.

Exhibit hall hours: 2-8pm tonight, 10am-8pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday. $35-55 daily admission.

🤘 Be a part of the show when YouTuber Stephen Sharer brings his "Share the Love" tour to the Wexner Center for the Arts.

6pm tonight. $29-50.

⚾ Root for the home team! The Clippers are home this weekend.

7:05pm tonight ($5 Friday concessions), 7:05pm Saturday (fireworks) and 1:05pm Sunday (family day). $8-21.

🎶 Sing along to Disney hits when the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus opens Walt's Vault at the Lincoln Theatre.

7:30pm tonight and Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $12-47.

♀️ Celebrate female sexuality at "The Vagina Monologues" at MadLab Theatre.

8pm tonight-Sunday, 227 N. Third St. Through June 25. $30.

🍷 Sip samples at the Columbus Summer Wine Festival at McFerson Commons Park.

2-7pm Saturday, 218 West St. $30, includes 10 samples.

🎵 Ain't it fun? See Paramore perform at the Schottenstein Center.

7pm Saturday. It's nearly sold out, but resale tickets start at $60.

🎸 Welcome back O.A.R. — which became a band at Ohio State — for a show at Kemba Live.

6:30pm Saturday. $40-45.

🕺 Dance with Donkey and Fiona during the Shrek Rave, a cross-country tour that's beloved online.

8pm Saturday, Newport Music Hall. $23-28 (other price tiers sold out).

🏳️‍🌈 Plus: Our list of Pride Month festivities this weekend.