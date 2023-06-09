What to do this weekend: June 9-11
🎨 Celebrate art all weekend during the Columbus Arts Festival.
- 11am-10:30pm today, 10am-10:30pm tomorrow and 10am-5pm Sunday on the downtown riverfront. Free!
🚀 Meet voice actors from "Pokemon," "Yu-Gi-Oh!," "Futurama" and more at Animate! Columbus at the Convention Center.
- Exhibit hall hours: 2-8pm tonight, 10am-8pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday. $35-55 daily admission.
🤘 Be a part of the show when YouTuber Stephen Sharer brings his "Share the Love" tour to the Wexner Center for the Arts.
- 6pm tonight. $29-50.
⚾ Root for the home team! The Clippers are home this weekend.
- 7:05pm tonight ($5 Friday concessions), 7:05pm Saturday (fireworks) and 1:05pm Sunday (family day). $8-21.
🎶 Sing along to Disney hits when the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus opens Walt's Vault at the Lincoln Theatre.
- 7:30pm tonight and Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $12-47.
♀️ Celebrate female sexuality at "The Vagina Monologues" at MadLab Theatre.
- 8pm tonight-Sunday, 227 N. Third St. Through June 25. $30.
🍷 Sip samples at the Columbus Summer Wine Festival at McFerson Commons Park.
- 2-7pm Saturday, 218 West St. $30, includes 10 samples.
🎵 Ain't it fun? See Paramore perform at the Schottenstein Center.
- 7pm Saturday. It's nearly sold out, but resale tickets start at $60.
🎸 Welcome back O.A.R. — which became a band at Ohio State — for a show at Kemba Live.
- 6:30pm Saturday. $40-45.
🕺 Dance with Donkey and Fiona during the Shrek Rave, a cross-country tour that's beloved online.
- 8pm Saturday, Newport Music Hall. $23-28 (other price tiers sold out).
🏳️🌈 Plus: Our list of Pride Month festivities this weekend.
