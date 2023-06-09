A protective "base tan" is actually a harmful myth
With warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine, it's tempting to spend more time soaking up the rays.
Yes, but: Maybe don't.
- As of 2019 — the latest year with nationwide data available — Ohio's rate of new melanoma cases is higher than the national average, per CDC data.
Why it matters: Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer.
- The biggest factor in lowering rates is being aware of your risk and taking steps to protect yourself.
The latest: Ohio's 2020 rate of new melanoma cases dropped a bit from 26.7 cases per 100,000 people in 2019 to 23.6, per the most recent Ohio Department of Health data that will be sent to the CDC.
- "While this is encouraging, ODH recognizes that melanoma is a serious threat to Ohioans," a spokesperson said in an email.
- The state's Comprehensive Cancer Control Plan calls for improving reporting — which could lead to more detected cases — and increasing youth education efforts.
Threat level: An average of 364 people died from melanoma annually in Ohio from 2015-2019, according to ODH data.
The big picture: Many people, especially those in younger generations, believe a number of myths about "healthy" and "safe" tanning and sun protection, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum reports.
- For example, 24% of adults falsely think getting a "base tan" will prevent sunburn, according to a new American Academy of Dermatology survey.
Reality check: A base tan offers minimal protection — an SPF (sun protection factor) of less than 4 — while creating additional health risks.
- Tanning skin is a sign of damage as your cells desperately try to protect themselves from the sun's cancer-inducing ultraviolet rays, according to Alisha Plotner, an OSU Wexner Medical Center dermatologist.
What's more: Vitamin D is most safely obtained from foods and supplements, not the sun.
Be smart: Use a broad-range sunscreen of at least 30 SPF and reapply every two hours when you're outside. Adults should use an ounce, or a shot glass' worth, to cover their body.
What we're watching: State lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill last month to ban anybody younger than 18 from using tanning beds, the Ohio Capital Journal reports. Currently minors can use one with a parent's permission.
- The bill was assigned to a House committee May 25 but has not yet had a hearing.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: As a pasty person whose relatives have had skin cancer, I can't stress sunscreen's importance enough.
- I go through bottles of it, and while I may never know what it's like to experience a bronzed glow, I think that's a small price to pay for keeping myself safe.
