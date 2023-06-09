A protective "base tan" is actually a harmful myth

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: CDC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

With warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine, it's tempting to spend more time soaking up the rays.

Yes, but: Maybe don't.

As of 2019 — the latest year with nationwide data available — Ohio's rate of new melanoma cases is higher than the national average, per CDC data.

Why it matters: Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer.

The biggest factor in lowering rates is being aware of your risk and taking steps to protect yourself.

The latest: Ohio's 2020 rate of new melanoma cases dropped a bit from 26.7 cases per 100,000 people in 2019 to 23.6, per the most recent Ohio Department of Health data that will be sent to the CDC.

"While this is encouraging, ODH recognizes that melanoma is a serious threat to Ohioans," a spokesperson said in an email.

The state's Comprehensive Cancer Control Plan calls for improving reporting — which could lead to more detected cases — and increasing youth education efforts.

Threat level: An average of 364 people died from melanoma annually in Ohio from 2015-2019, according to ODH data.

The big picture: Many people, especially those in younger generations, believe a number of myths about "healthy" and "safe" tanning and sun protection, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum reports.

For example, 24% of adults falsely think getting a "base tan" will prevent sunburn, according to a new American Academy of Dermatology survey.

Data: American Academy of Dermatology; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Reality check: A base tan offers minimal protection — an SPF (sun protection factor) of less than 4 — while creating additional health risks.

Tanning skin is a sign of damage as your cells desperately try to protect themselves from the sun's cancer-inducing ultraviolet rays, according to Alisha Plotner, an OSU Wexner Medical Center dermatologist.

What's more: Vitamin D is most safely obtained from foods and supplements, not the sun.

Be smart: Use a broad-range sunscreen of at least 30 SPF and reapply every two hours when you're outside. Adults should use an ounce, or a shot glass' worth, to cover their body.

What we're watching: State lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill last month to ban anybody younger than 18 from using tanning beds, the Ohio Capital Journal reports. Currently minors can use one with a parent's permission.

The bill was assigned to a House committee May 25 but has not yet had a hearing.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: As a pasty person whose relatives have had skin cancer, I can't stress sunscreen's importance enough.