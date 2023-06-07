How Columbus' parks compare to other cities

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: ParkScore; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Columbus' ParkScore ranks No. 56 among the 100 largest U.S. cities, per the latest public parks index from the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

Why it matters: Parks confer a wealth of benefits, including significant health boosts.

Residents of the top 25 cities are less likely to report poor mental health or low physical activity, per the Trust's report.

How it works: The group rates cities on a variety of metrics, including the percentage of residents who live near a park, the share of city land reserved for parks, park amenities and public and private investment.

The big picture: Columbus' ParkScore ranking was lower than our Buckeye State peers: Cincinnati (6), Cleveland (26) and Toledo (40).

Washington, D.C. (beefed up by the National Mall), Minnesota's Twin Cities and Irvine, California, took top honors, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Zoom in: 71% percent of Columbus residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, below the average 76% of the 100 most-populous cities.

Local spending averaged $98 per capita over the past three years, less than a $108 nationwide average.

The report also stated a greater number of dog parks, restrooms, splash pads and senior and recreation centers are needed to boost the city's amenities score.

What they're saying: The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department declined to comment.

What's next: The report offers recommendations to boost cities' ParkScore, including improving public transportation, starting drop-in sports programs and exploring partnerships with local health care organizations.

The Goodale Park pond and elephant fountain. Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails

Plus: Columbus' must-see parks

🚶 Antrim: Loop a tranquil lake. 5800 Olentangy River Road.

🌸 Franklin: Explore the grounds surrounding Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. 1755 E. Broad St.

Don't miss the spring cherry blossoms!

⛲ Goodale: Visit Columbus' oldest park, home to ComFest and a whimsical elephant fountain. 120 W. Goodale St.

🇩🇪 Schiller: See an outdoor play and visit the umbrella girl in historic German Village. 1069 Jaeger St.

🏙️ Scioto Mile: Take in the best skyline views amid 175 acres of riverfront parkland. Stop by for countless summer festivals, including Jazz & Rib Fest and Red, White & Boom. South Civic Center Drive.

A deer selfie is a requirement for first-timers.

🌳 Topiary Garden: Walk through a living recreation of a post-Impressionist painting. 480 E. Town St.

🌹 Whetstone: Stop and smell the roses — over 11,000 of them, to be exact. June is peak bloom time for the Park of Roses, a popular wedding spot. 3923 N. High St.