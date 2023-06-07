1 hour ago - News

How Columbus' parks compare to other cities

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: ParkScore; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Columbus' ParkScore ranks No. 56 among the 100 largest U.S. cities, per the latest public parks index from the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

Why it matters: Parks confer a wealth of benefits, including significant health boosts.

  • Residents of the top 25 cities are less likely to report poor mental health or low physical activity, per the Trust's report.

How it works: The group rates cities on a variety of metrics, including the percentage of residents who live near a park, the share of city land reserved for parks, park amenities and public and private investment.

The big picture: Columbus' ParkScore ranking was lower than our Buckeye State peers: Cincinnati (6), Cleveland (26) and Toledo (40).

Zoom in: 71% percent of Columbus residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, below the average 76% of the 100 most-populous cities.

  • Local spending averaged $98 per capita over the past three years, less than a $108 nationwide average.
  • The report also stated a greater number of dog parks, restrooms, splash pads and senior and recreation centers are needed to boost the city's amenities score.

What they're saying: The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department declined to comment.

What's next: The report offers recommendations to boost cities' ParkScore, including improving public transportation, starting drop-in sports programs and exploring partnerships with local health care organizations.

The Goodale Park fountain in a pond, with two elephants on top
The Goodale Park pond and elephant fountain. Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails
Plus: Columbus' must-see parks

🚶 Antrim: Loop a tranquil lake. 5800 Olentangy River Road.

🌸 Franklin: Explore the grounds surrounding Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. 1755 E. Broad St.

Goodale: Visit Columbus' oldest park, home to ComFest and a whimsical elephant fountain. 120 W. Goodale St.

🇩🇪 Schiller: See an outdoor play and visit the umbrella girl in historic German Village. 1069 Jaeger St.

🏙️ Scioto Mile: Take in the best skyline views amid 175 acres of riverfront parkland. Stop by for countless summer festivals, including Jazz & Rib Fest and Red, White & Boom. South Civic Center Drive.

🌳 Topiary Garden: Walk through a living recreation of a post-Impressionist painting. 480 E. Town St.

🌹 Whetstone: Stop and smell the roses — over 11,000 of them, to be exact. June is peak bloom time for the Park of Roses, a popular wedding spot. 3923 N. High St.

A fountain surrounded by pink and white rose bushes
The Park of Roses fountain during peak bloom in June 2022. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
