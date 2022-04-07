Where to find Japanese cherry blossoms in Columbus

Eager to see picturesque cherry blossoms? No need to travel to Washington, D.C. — trees are blooming right here in Columbus.

What's happening: The pale pink blossoms surrounding Franklin Park Conservatory finally started emerging from their buds this week, a sure sign of spring.

Folks at the conservatory tell us peak bloom is just a few days away, so this weekend and early next week will likely be best for a stroll or photo shoot.

Why it matters: This month marks the 10th anniversary of the donation of 20 cherry trees from Japan to Columbus through Ohio State's East Asian Studies Center.

Known in Japan as sakura, the trees are a symbol of hope and renewal.

Flashback: The 2012 gift commemorated the 100th anniversary of the iconic 3,000 trees donated to D.C. in 1912 by Tokyo's mayor.

Another 40 trees were added to Franklin Park in 2018 and 42 in 2020.

The latest: Events last weekend commemorated the milestone year, and guests are encouraged to stop by Saturday for a hanami, or flower viewing.

A robin perches on a cherry tree in Franklin Park.

Zoom in: There are three main bloom areas in Franklin Park (1777 E. Broad St.) open to the public — the Broad Street front entrance and parking lot, near the Franklin Park Adventure Center surrounding a lake and near the Cascades.

There is also one tree inside the conservatory building, where admission is required. (10am-5pm, $15-22, kids under 2 free.)

Of note: If you're in the mood to explore, there are more cherry trees at Goodale Park, the Ohio Statehouse, the oval at Ohio State University and along the streets of German Village.

💡 Pro tip: Don't wait too long to plan a visit. The blooms typically only last a week or two.

Data: Franklin Park Conservatory; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Daffodils border weeping cherry trees near Franklin Park's entrance.

A flowering cherry tree near the Cascades reaches into a cloudy sky.