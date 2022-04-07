Where to find Japanese cherry blossoms in Columbus
Eager to see picturesque cherry blossoms? No need to travel to Washington, D.C. — trees are blooming right here in Columbus.
What's happening: The pale pink blossoms surrounding Franklin Park Conservatory finally started emerging from their buds this week, a sure sign of spring.
- Folks at the conservatory tell us peak bloom is just a few days away, so this weekend and early next week will likely be best for a stroll or photo shoot.
Why it matters: This month marks the 10th anniversary of the donation of 20 cherry trees from Japan to Columbus through Ohio State's East Asian Studies Center.
- Known in Japan as sakura, the trees are a symbol of hope and renewal.
Flashback: The 2012 gift commemorated the 100th anniversary of the iconic 3,000 trees donated to D.C. in 1912 by Tokyo's mayor.
- Another 40 trees were added to Franklin Park in 2018 and 42 in 2020.
The latest: Events last weekend commemorated the milestone year, and guests are encouraged to stop by Saturday for a hanami, or flower viewing.
Zoom in: There are three main bloom areas in Franklin Park (1777 E. Broad St.) open to the public — the Broad Street front entrance and parking lot, near the Franklin Park Adventure Center surrounding a lake and near the Cascades.
- There is also one tree inside the conservatory building, where admission is required. (10am-5pm, $15-22, kids under 2 free.)
Of note: If you're in the mood to explore, there are more cherry trees at Goodale Park, the Ohio Statehouse, the oval at Ohio State University and along the streets of German Village.
💡 Pro tip: Don't wait too long to plan a visit. The blooms typically only last a week or two.
