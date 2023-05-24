Sonic Temple returns to Columbus this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

KISS will headline the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival on Friday. Photo: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

Columbus will host some of the biggest names in rock music over the next four days.

Why it matters: After a three-year hiatus, the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is back.

What's happening: The show starts tomorrow at Historic Crew Stadium. Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS and Foo Fighters will each headline a day alongside dozens of other solid acts.

Four-day passes are still available: Field admission ($474, fees included) grants main stage pit access, while stadium admission ($296) offers first-come, first-served seating in the stands.

Pro tip: Cheaper single-day tickets are also an option, but field admission for Thursday (Tool) and Sunday (Foo Fighters) is already sold out.

The festival offers a secure waitlist and exchange system, though, and we saw a few secondhand tickets on StubHub selling close to face value yesterday.

👀 The intrigue: The weather forecast looks downright pleasant, which almost never happens.

Go deeper: Tickets, schedules and our Spotify playlist.