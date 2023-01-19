Our Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival playlist

Dave Grohl performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2021. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

If you're also counting down the days until the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in May, we made a Spotify playlist to tide you over.

Listen to hits from headliners Foo Fighters, Tool, Kiss and Avenged Sevenfold — and, of course, we didn't forget Beartooth, Columbus' homegrown hardcore punk band.

Catch up quick: The festival recently announced its return to Historic Crew Stadium this spring after a three-year hiatus.

What we're watching: This is the Foo Fighters' second scheduled tour date of 2023. The band hasn't announced who will take drummer Taylor Hawkins' place after his sudden death last year.

💸 If you go: It'll cost you. A four-day field pass is $475 (fees included) and single-day field tickets are $204.

🎵 Give our playlist a listen