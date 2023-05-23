1 hour ago - Business
Another boozy bike tour is coming to Columbus
Columbus will soon have competition in the pedal-powered party bike industry with the arrival of Trolley Pub next month.
State of play: Founder Joe Kapferer, a Buckeye State native and OSU grad, promises an "enriching and enlightening experience" atop his trolley bikes.
- He previously worked for the similar company Pedal Wagon Columbus.
How it works: Up to 15 revelers can fit on a Trolley Pub rental for two-hour tours of the Short North, Italian Village, Arena District and downtown.
- The group cost runs $349-469, with stops at riders' bars of choice.
- Or you can purchase individual tickets ($25-33) for a "mixer tour."
The intrigue: Drivers will offer historical tidbits on various landmarks along the route.
- 🤔 That gives us a great idea: start charging for a snack-based tour of Franklin County's historical markers.
