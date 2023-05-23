Another boozy bike tour is coming to Columbus

Share on email (opens in new window)

Trolley Pub pedal wagons will soon offer tours of downtown and nearby neighborhoods. Photo: Courtesy of Trolley Pub Columbus

Columbus will soon have competition in the pedal-powered party bike industry with the arrival of Trolley Pub next month.

State of play: Founder Joe Kapferer, a Buckeye State native and OSU grad, promises an "enriching and enlightening experience" atop his trolley bikes.

He previously worked for the similar company Pedal Wagon Columbus.

How it works: Up to 15 revelers can fit on a Trolley Pub rental for two-hour tours of the Short North, Italian Village, Arena District and downtown.

The group cost runs $349-469, with stops at riders' bars of choice.

Or you can purchase individual tickets ($25-33) for a "mixer tour."

The intrigue: Drivers will offer historical tidbits on various landmarks along the route.