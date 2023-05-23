Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Charts: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Ohio's Class of 2040 will be dominated by Olivers and Charlottes.

Driving the news: These were the most popular baby names in Ohio last year, per the Social Security Administration.

Liam, which has been No. 1 or 2 for boys every year since 2012, remained in the two slot.

Olivia, the top girl name from 2019-2021, became runner-up.

Rounding out the top five: Noah, Henry and Theodore, and Amelia, Sophia and Ava.

The intrigue: As seen in the chart above, a boy is twice as likely to be named Crew in Ohio than the rest of the country. We must have a lot of soccer fan parents!

And girl parents in the Buckeye State appear to be surprisingly fond of Oak trees.

The big picture: Many parents turn to online popularity lists and even TikTok baby name consultants in a quest to keep their child's name unique.

Try as they may, though, naming trends come and go, Axios' Erin Davis reports.

Of note: Alyssa — spelled incorrectly, of course — and Tyler are among U.S. baby names with the greatest popularity drops from 2012-2022. What gives?

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: As the holder of presidential first and last names, I also wanted my son to carry the name of a commander-in-chief.

After rightfully skipping past Millard Fillmore and Ulysses S. Grant, we settled on Calvin.

It was the 148th most popular boy name in America last year — right in the sweet spot of being somewhat unique, but still recognizable.