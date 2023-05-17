Ohio sports betting so far smashing projections

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Legal Sports Report; Table: Axios Visuals. Note: Ohio total does not include nearly $350,000 in sports betting revenue from lottery-regulated kiosks.

Ohio bettors were expected to wager $8 billion during the first year of legalized sports betting, and with only three months of spending data, it looks like that eye-popping projection was a lowball.

Driving the news: Ohioans bet nearly $2.5 billion through the end of March, per state data — around $212 for every resident.

And that's with the Buckeyes football season still months away.

Why it matters: Our sports-obsessed state is already a betting powerhouse, with the resulting millions in tax dollars flowing toward education causes.

Sportsbooks have recorded $387.5 million in net revenue so far — the state taxes 10% to fund K-12 education and problem gambling resources.

The latest: Gov. Mike DeWine proposes to double that tax rate, but Ohio House members have thus far rejected the idea.

The big picture: It's been five years since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling launched the nationwide sports betting industry that has become all but inescapable to fans, Jeff Tracy writes for Axios Sports.

Ohio is already the No. 14 state for total wagers handled, ahead of states like Connecticut and West Virginia that legalized betting well before we did.

Zoom in: Nearly all of Ohio's action (97%) has occurred on digital betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Most other bets were placed at brick-and-mortar sportsbooks within casinos, racinos and arenas.

Just $3.2 million (0.1%) was bet at the growing number of kiosks inside restaurants, bars and bowling alleys.

Columbus and the suburbs have around 100 such kiosks, which feature a limited range of bets compared to online apps.

Meanwhile, Ohio regulators have stayed busy these first few months, fining DraftKings and Barstool a combined $750,000 in February for marketing to underage players and improperly promoting "free bets."

Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was recently fired after evidence showed he was on the phone with an Ohio bettor who placed a "suspicious" wager before a Crimson Tide game.

What they're saying: The state gambling helpline has seen a spike in callers since sports betting launched in January, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio executive director Derek Longmeier tells Axios.

But not all of these new callers are sports bettors — a testament, he says, to the efficacy of a state law requiring sportsbooks to promote addiction resources in their marketing campaigns.

Worthy of your time: Our guide on responsible betting