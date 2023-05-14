Data: Legal Sports Report; Table: Axios Visuals

Five years ago today, the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, launching what has become a massive legal sports betting industry.

Why it matters: The booming business has become inescapable to fans, littering TV broadcasts with ads and driving the conversation in sports bars across America.

State of play: Since the bill was overturned, Americans have legally wagered over $220 billion on sports, generating over $17 billion in revenue for sportsbooks and $3 billion in state and local taxes.

33 states (plus Washington, D.C.) have live, legal markets, four states have legalized betting but haven't begun operations, and another 10 have active legislation or ballot initiatives.

Every major league has official betting partners, and 11 different pro stadiums have or are planning in-venue sportsbooks.

Between the lines: There are dozens of sportsbook operators. But in the 12-month period ending Feb. 2023, four accounted for nearly 90% of the U.S. market, per gambling analytics firm Eilers & Krejcik.

FanDuel: 46%

46% DraftKings: 25%

25% BetMGM: 12%

12% Caesars: 6.7%

The big picture: A brief snapshot of the industry’s explosive growth…

May 2018-April 2019: $8.3 billion wagered, eight new markets launched.

$8.3 billion wagered, eight new markets launched. May 2019-April 2020: $13.7 billion, nine new markets launched.

$13.7 billion, nine new markets launched. May 2020-April 2021: $34 billion, five new markets launched.

$34 billion, five new markets launched. May 2021-April 2022: $74.2 billion, nine new markets launched.

$74.2 billion, nine new markets launched. May 2022-April 2023: $90.4 billion, three new markets launched.

What to watch: The three most populous states in the nation — California, Texas and Florida — still don't have legal sports betting markets.

That should change at some point, given those three states are home to 32 of the 124 (26%) teams in the major North American leagues.

Reality check: It could be a while. Texas has a pair of active bills, but little support in the state Senate.

California saw a pair of costly propositions fail last fall.

Florida is engaged in legal battles with the Seminole tribe, which claims to have exclusive rights to gaming in the state.

The bottom line: Five years ago, sports betting was limited largely to Las Vegas. Now, over half of American adults live in a state where they can bet legally — often from the comfort of their couch.

Editor's note: Most states have only reported numbers through March, and five states — New Mexico, Washington, North Dakota, Wisconsin and North Carolina — do not make total wager amounts publicly available.