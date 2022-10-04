California sports betting vote shatters state spending record

Data: American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

Countless Americans legally wagered on Monday night's all-California NFL matchup (49ers 24, Rams 9), but Californians weren't among them.

State of play: California, America's most-populated state and home to 16 Big Four sports franchises, remains one of 19 states without a legal sports betting market.

Yes, but: That could soon change, thanks to two propositions on November's ballot.

Proposition 26 : This would legalize in-person betting at all tribal casinos and four private horse racing tracks. Revenue would go towards problem gambling prevention and mental health (15%), gambling enforcement (15%) and the state's general fund (70%).

: This would legalize in-person betting at all tribal casinos and four private horse racing tracks. Revenue would go towards problem gambling prevention and mental health (15%), gambling enforcement (15%) and the state's general fund (70%). Proposition 27: This would legalize online sports betting across the state, with revenue going towards fighting homelessness (85%) and to tribes that don't participate in gaming (15%).

The backdrop: Prop 27 in particular has been the focus of most parties' attention — and money — pitting operators like FanDuel and DraftKings against Native American tribes, who would no longer enjoy exclusive gaming rights in the state if it passes.

$310 million has been spent on ad campaigns for ($160 million) and against ($150 million) Prop 27, per Politico, shattering the state's record for a single proposition ($224 million on Prop 22).

Both major parties in California have come out in opposition to Prop 27, with the Democrats and Republicans standing with the Native American tribes.

Where it stands: Just 34% of voters supported Prop 27 in a recent survey, and "it seems like both [26 and 27] are going to meet the same fate," one insider told Legal Sports Report.

The big picture: California is one of only two states with three NFL teams. The other is Florida, which has also been embroiled in a yearslong sports betting battle involving Native American tribes.