Vote for the best brewery in Central Ohio

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

In honor of American Craft Beer Week, we've created a bracket to decide the best brewery in Central Ohio.

State of play: We narrowed the competition to a Wheat 16 to launch our tournament.

Vote here for Round 1 (before 4pm Tuesday).

Disclaimer: Like March's burger bracket, this is just for fun. Use whatever criteria is important to you when voting — a great taproom, taste or variety of beers, branding, events or something else.

Email [email protected] to advocate for your favorite.

🍻 The bottom line: Cheers!