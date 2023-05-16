24 mins ago - Food and Drink
Vote for the best brewery in Central Ohio
In honor of American Craft Beer Week, we've created a bracket to decide the best brewery in Central Ohio.
State of play: We narrowed the competition to a Wheat 16 to launch our tournament.
- Vote here for Round 1 (before 4pm Tuesday).
Disclaimer: Like March's burger bracket, this is just for fun. Use whatever criteria is important to you when voting — a great taproom, taste or variety of beers, branding, events or something else.
- Email [email protected] to advocate for your favorite.
🍻 The bottom line: Cheers!
