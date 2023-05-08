Where to take mom during Mother's Day weekend
Mother's Day is almost here! If you're looking for a place to spend quality time with mom this weekend, we've got you covered.
🎁 Plus: Need gift inspiration? Experience Columbus has a list of ideas from local businesses.
Our event suggestions:
🍽️ Get brunch: Gallo's on High ($29) and Vaso ($50) have Sunday buffets, or make a reservation with Milestone 229, Stories on High or Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.
- Refectory is offering a four-course dinner or a take-home option for $70.
💐 Order a custom bouquet from Market Blooms at North Market and surprise her with it when you meet there for lunch.
- 9am-7pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday, 59 Spruce St.
🕯️ Pour custom candles at one of Penn & Beech Candle Co.'s three local locations.
- 11am-9pm Saturday and 11am-6pm Sunday. $24-45 per candle. Reservations encouraged.
🛍️ Shop local at a Saturday Mother's Day market.
- 11am-5pm at Understory, with a full bar and over 40 vendors, 2571 Neil Ave.
- 11am-8pm at Polaris, featuring a scavenger hunt, raffles and free gift bags for moms.
⛲ Spend the day at Easton, with three special events to supplement your shopping trip:
- Pop-up flower shop: noon-3pm Saturday, Easton Station building.
- Horse-drawn carriage rides: 5-9pm Saturday and 3-7pm Sunday, across from Eddie Bauer. $10, cash only.
- Mother's Day comedy show: 7pm Sunday, Funny Bone. $25.
🌳 Take in the beauty of the Dawes Arboretum during a weekend wagon tour.
- 1-2pm Saturday and Sunday, plus 3-4pm Sunday, 7770 Jacksontown Road, Newark. $5. Kids under 6 free!
☕ Sip tea in the Topiary Garden, with a dance performance and cookies.
- 2pm Saturday and Sunday, 480 E. Town St. Free!
🖼️ Tour the galleries at the Columbus Museum of Art on free admission day.
- 10am-5pm Sunday, 480 E. Broad St.
🪴 Enjoy live music and decorate a flower pot for home at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.
- 11am-2pm Sunday, 1777 E. Broad St. $15.50-23 admission, plus $3 per pot. Kids under 3 free!
🌼 Admire the flowers at Inniswood Metro Gardens and make a craft together.
- Noon-2pm Sunday, 940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville. Free!
🎨 Make a masterpiece at a local "sip and paint" experience.
- Wine & Canvas: 1-4pm Sunday, 132 Graceland Blvd. $40.
- ArtByCar: 3-5pm Sunday, Waves Bar & Kitchen, 828 E. Long St. $30.
- Studio 614: Several events Saturday and Sunday. $38-68.
🦉 Meet animal ambassadors at Ohio Wildlife Center's Mother's Day-themed open house.
- 1-3pm Sunday, 9000 Dublin Road, Powell. Free!
🫖 Get fancy at the Mother's Day High Tea, an afternoon steeped in elegance and glamor at the Kelton House Museum & Garden.
- 2-4pm Sunday, 586 E. Town St. $150.
☮️ See a groovy show: Flower Power is back at Shadowbox Live, celebrating hippie culture and music of the '60s and '70s.
- 2pm Sunday, 503 S. Front St. $40.
