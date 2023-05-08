Where to take mom during Mother's Day weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mother's Day is almost here! If you're looking for a place to spend quality time with mom this weekend, we've got you covered.

🎁 Plus: Need gift inspiration? Experience Columbus has a list of ideas from local businesses.

Our event suggestions:

🍽️ Get brunch: Gallo's on High ($29) and Vaso ($50) have Sunday buffets, or make a reservation with Milestone 229, Stories on High or Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

💐 Order a custom bouquet from Market Blooms at North Market and surprise her with it when you meet there for lunch.

9am-7pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday, 59 Spruce St.

🕯️ Pour custom candles at one of Penn & Beech Candle Co.'s three local locations.

11am-9pm Saturday and 11am-6pm Sunday. $24-45 per candle. Reservations encouraged.

🛍️ Shop local at a Saturday Mother's Day market.

11am-5pm at Understory, with a full bar and over 40 vendors, 2571 Neil Ave.

11am-8pm at Polaris, featuring a scavenger hunt, raffles and free gift bags for moms.

⛲ Spend the day at Easton, with three special events to supplement your shopping trip:

🌳 Take in the beauty of the Dawes Arboretum during a weekend wagon tour.

1-2pm Saturday and Sunday, plus 3-4pm Sunday, 7770 Jacksontown Road, Newark. $5. Kids under 6 free!

☕ Sip tea in the Topiary Garden, with a dance performance and cookies.

2pm Saturday and Sunday, 480 E. Town St. Free!

🖼️ Tour the galleries at the Columbus Museum of Art on free admission day.

10am-5pm Sunday, 480 E. Broad St.

🪴 Enjoy live music and decorate a flower pot for home at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

11am-2pm Sunday, 1777 E. Broad St. $15.50-23 admission, plus $3 per pot. Kids under 3 free!

🌼 Admire the flowers at Inniswood Metro Gardens and make a craft together.

Noon-2pm Sunday, 940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville. Free!

🎨 Make a masterpiece at a local "sip and paint" experience.

Wine & Canvas: 1-4pm Sunday, 132 Graceland Blvd. $40.

ArtByCar: 3-5pm Sunday, Waves Bar & Kitchen, 828 E. Long St. $30.

Studio 614: Several events Saturday and Sunday. $38-68.

🦉 Meet animal ambassadors at Ohio Wildlife Center's Mother's Day-themed open house.

1-3pm Sunday, 9000 Dublin Road, Powell. Free!

🫖 Get fancy at the Mother's Day High Tea, an afternoon steeped in elegance and glamor at the Kelton House Museum & Garden.

2-4pm Sunday, 586 E. Town St. $150.

☮️ See a groovy show: Flower Power is back at Shadowbox Live, celebrating hippie culture and music of the '60s and '70s.