🌳 Celebrate Arbor Day at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens' annual festival, with tree climbing, crafts, food trucks and more.

10am-4pm Saturday. Included with admission ($15-23). Kids under 3 free!

🏳️‍🌈 Support LGBTQ+ youth at a Land-Grant Drag Brunch fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting Kaleidoscope Youth Center.

11am-3pm Saturday, 424 W. Town St. Free! $5 donation suggested.

🌱 Plant a tree during Sharon Woods Metro Park's Tree Planting Palooza.

1-4pm Saturday, 6911 Cleveland Ave. Free!

🌮 It's Tuesday somewhere! Indulge in the Taco & Tequila Bar Crawl.

1-6pm Saturday. Check in at Park Street Cantina, 491 Park St. $25, includes four tacos.

🐶 Bring your pup to the Bark in the Park Buckeyes baseball game.

2pm Saturday, Bill Davis Stadium, 560 Borror Drive. $11. Must pre-register.

🎤 Laugh out loud at The Go Go's standup comedy show, featuring a rotating comedian cast.

5pm Saturday. 987 N. Fourth St. $5.

🎵 Go crazy during The Prince Experience, a "loving tribute" to the High Priest of Pop.

7pm Saturday at the Bluestone, 583 E. Broad St. $18.

⚽ Cheer for the yellow soccer team! The Crew face Miami at Lower.com Field and it's Military Appreciation Night.

7:30pm Saturday. $35-40 standing room, or resale starting at $40.

Bonus: Free camo Crew flags for the first 12,500 fans!

👟 Buy, sell and trade rare kicks at the Sneaker Freaks Expo.

1-6pm Sunday, Ohio Expo Center. $14 online, $20 at the door.

🎥 Reminder: The Cinema Columbus Film Festival is also this weekend!