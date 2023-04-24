2 hours ago - Things to Do
Cinema Columbus Film Festival returns Wednesday
Grab some popcorn and get ready for the annual Cinema Columbus Film Festival.
What's happening: Venues across the city will showcase independent movies, documentaries and short films Wednesday through Sunday.
- The festival kicks off with a jazzy opening night at the Lincoln Theatre: a screening of the music documentary "Hargrove," a concert and a Q&A with the director and "local jazz aficionados" ($17).
- Check out a schedule of 30 more showtimes ($10 each).
The intrigue: Moviegoers will vote for an Audience Choice Award, while experts will choose the best documentary, narrative feature and short film.
- Among the jury members: Columbus native Beverly D'Angelo, who portrayed Ellen Griswold in the "Vacation" films.
Other highlights: The Palace Theatre hosts "The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes" on Saturday.
- The actor, who played Westley in the 1987 cult classic, will share behind-the-scenes stories from filming ($25-35).
- "We Are The Troopers," a documentary about a dominant pro women's football team from Toledo, screens Friday at the McConnell Arts Center.
