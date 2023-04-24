Grab some popcorn and get ready for the annual Cinema Columbus Film Festival.

What's happening: Venues across the city will showcase independent movies, documentaries and short films Wednesday through Sunday.

The festival kicks off with a jazzy opening night at the Lincoln Theatre: a screening of the music documentary "Hargrove," a concert and a Q&A with the director and "local jazz aficionados" ($17).

Check out a schedule of 30 more showtimes ($10 each).

The intrigue: Moviegoers will vote for an Audience Choice Award, while experts will choose the best documentary, narrative feature and short film.

Among the jury members: Columbus native Beverly D'Angelo, who portrayed Ellen Griswold in the "Vacation" films.

Other highlights: The Palace Theatre hosts "The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes" on Saturday.