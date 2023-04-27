Travel the world without ever leaving Ohio

Data: U.S. Census, Wikipedia; Visual: Will Chase, Jacque Schrag, Tory Lysik/Axios

You don't need a passport to visit Cairo, Moscow and Toronto. In fact, you don't even need to leave the state.

Driving the news: Ohio is full of communities named for famous foreign places, from Oxford to Rome.

If your summer wanderlust is hitting early and you can't catch a flight, hop in the car and try out this epic road trip created by our Axios Visuals team.

Flashback: These locales were often named by immigrants paying tribute to their native homes, such as Dublin, given that name by Irish surveyor John Shields in 1810.

The intrigue: Ohio has a history of butchering the pronunciation of these namesake places.

Alissa and Tyler grew up near the village of Milan, famous for being the birthplace of Thomas Edison. It's called "my-lan," not like the "me-lahn" in Italy.

Ohio's also the home to Versailles ("ver-say-ulls"), Rio Grande ("rye-oh grand"), Medina ("meh-dye-nuh") and Cadiz ("caddis").

We even messed up Cairo. Here, sans pyramids and kings, it's "care-oh."

Elsewhere in Ohio, you can take a European tour with jaunts to London, Lisbon, Amsterdam and Macedonia.

Or go back in time to ancient Greece with trips to Athens and Sparta.

If the latter is too far west for you, try East Sparta instead.

We've also got countries: Dine at the historic Golden Lamb Restaurant in Lebanon, escape to the quiet village of Poland and enjoy the scenic Lake Loramie State Park near Russia ("roo-she").

We've even got an ocean (the village of Baltic) and a continent (the small community of Africa near Polaris Fashion Place).

Want something new? We suggest the towns of New Bremen, New Holland and New Vienna.

Or you can tour New Paris, then scale a replica Eiffel Tower at Kings Island.

The bottom line: Ohio is a melting pot of global names and cultures.

Give these towns a visit — just make sure you pronounce them right to the locals.

Think we missed a city on our road trip map? Check out the full list, then let us know at [email protected].