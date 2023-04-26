1 hour ago - Business
How airports help travelers with disabilities
Both of Columbus' airports feature a program supporting those with hidden disabilities to navigate the flying experience.
Why it matters: One in seven people live with a disability such as autism, anxiety or dementia that could make flying particularly challenging, per the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower project.
- Project advocates urge airports to better accommodate these passengers to avoid misunderstandings and potentially ensuing disasters.
How it works: Airport information booths offer sunflower-themed lanyards and wristbands as discreet signs a traveler needs extra time or assistance while flying.
- Fuller "Journey Care Kits," which include face masks, travel checklists and bag tags, are available by emailing [email protected] two months before flying.
The big picture: The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network includes many airports across the world, including others in Ohio like Cincinnati and Akron-Canton.
