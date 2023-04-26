How airports help travelers with disabilities

A sunflower-themed lanyard and card that supports travelers with non-visible disabilities. Photo: Paul Zinken/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Both of Columbus' airports feature a program supporting those with hidden disabilities to navigate the flying experience.

Why it matters: One in seven people live with a disability such as autism, anxiety or dementia that could make flying particularly challenging, per the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower project.

Project advocates urge airports to better accommodate these passengers to avoid misunderstandings and potentially ensuing disasters.

How it works: Airport information booths offer sunflower-themed lanyards and wristbands as discreet signs a traveler needs extra time or assistance while flying.

Fuller "Journey Care Kits," which include face masks, travel checklists and bag tags, are available by emailing [email protected] two months before flying.

The big picture: The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network includes many airports across the world, including others in Ohio like Cincinnati and Akron-Canton.