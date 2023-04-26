1 hour ago - Business

How airports help travelers with disabilities

Tyler Buchanan

A sunflower-themed lanyard and card that supports travelers with non-visible disabilities. Photo: Paul Zinken/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Both of Columbus' airports feature a program supporting those with hidden disabilities to navigate the flying experience.

Why it matters: One in seven people live with a disability such as autism, anxiety or dementia that could make flying particularly challenging, per the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower project.

How it works: Airport information booths offer sunflower-themed lanyards and wristbands as discreet signs a traveler needs extra time or assistance while flying.

The big picture: The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network includes many airports across the world, including others in Ohio like Cincinnati and Akron-Canton.

