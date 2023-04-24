It's the start of the spring planting season. But what we plant in Ohio — and when — could look different in the coming decades due to climate change.

Threat level: The projected shift could be so drastic that our iconic state tree, the buckeye, would fare better in cooler climates … Up North. Unfathomable.

Driving the news: A recent map from the U.S. Department of Agriculture highlights how our planting zones are expected to transform by 2070.

What's happening: The USDA uses average minimum winter temperatures to create its Plant Hardiness Zone maps.

Today, Columbus is in zone 6a, as is most of Ohio. But our winters are getting warmer.

By 2070, the USDA predicts our region will be in zone 8, which today includes South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

What they're saying: "Picture a current-day Arkansas summer — we're trending in that direction by the end of the 21st century," Ohio State University climatologist Aaron Wilson tells Axios.

Our range already warmed out of zone 5 when maps were updated in 2012, he notes.

Zoom in: This means Ohio farmers may someday swap corn and soybeans for cotton and rice.

Shorter, warmer winters could also change how we maintain crops as they're exposed to new pests and diseases.

Between the lines: The warming could also disrupt a delicate ecosystem of native plants, pollinators and wildlife that depend on each other — or prevent your favorite flowers from thriving in your garden.

What you can do: Individuals' small actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions can add up. (Though systemic change will also be required.)

Make your home more energy efficient, such as setting your thermostat a little colder in the winter and warmer in the summer.

Drive less, or carpool.

Bring reusable bags to the grocery store.

Recycle and compost your waste instead of sending it to the landfill.

The bottom line: "The worst thing we can do is not talk about it or plan for it," Wilson says.