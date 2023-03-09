Data: Climate Central; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Our winter season has achieved a dubious distinction — one of the warmest on record.

Driving the news: The average temperature recorded in Columbus between December 2022 and February was 37.6°.

That's the fifth-highest average in 145 years of local data, according to analysis of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration numbers from Climate Central, a nonpartisan research and communications group.

👀 Eye-popping stat: The average is a whopping 12.4° warmer than the average temperature recorded from December 1969 through February 1970.

Why it matters: Warm winters can exacerbate drought, as there's less snowmelt in the spring, and wreak havoc on crops and gardens, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

State of play: Seasonal snowfall is declining here and elsewhere, though heavy snowstorms still happen when temperatures get cold enough.

Precipitation extremes are happening more frequently and getting more intense — which can lead to winters with feast-or-famine snowfall.

Zoom in: Columbus had the latter this February, when no measurable snowfall was recorded the entire month — the first time that's ever happened.

That followed the hottest January Columbus had seen in 17 years.

The warm, dry winter is already impacting our spring flower blooming season, as we reported last week.

The big picture: Columbus is far from the only city experiencing this change, as winter is the fastest-warming season for much of the continental U.S.

About 80% of the country now has at least seven more winter days with above-normal temperatures when compared to 1970, per Climate Central.

Threat level: Not only are winters warming overall, but cold snaps are becoming less severe and shorter in duration, research shows.