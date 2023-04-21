👑 Try to be crowned the "last fan standing" at Bruce-O-Rama, a trivia game show event with "Evil Dead" actor Bruce Campbell.

7pm tonight at Kemba Live. $39.50.

⚾ Watch an Ohio showdown at Huntington Park — the Clippers take on the Mud Hens all weekend long.

7:05pm tonight, 4:15pm Saturday and 1:05pm Sunday. $8-$21.

🤼 See wrestling stars live in the ring at WWE SmackDown.

7:45pm tonight at the Schottenstein Center. $23-$38.

🎵 Listen to history as the Jazz Arts Group performs "Ray Charles and the Roots of R&B."

8pm tonight and Saturday, 3pm Sunday at the Southern Theatre. $14-$79.

💀 Browse horror decor, taxidermy and other unusual specimens at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo.

10am-6pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday at the Ohio Expo Center. $10 online, $15 at the door. Kids 12 and under free!

📚 Meet local authors at the Ohioana Book Festival, back in person for the first time since 2019.

10:30am-4:30pm Saturday at the Main Library. Free!

🍺 Sip samples from 20 craft breweries at Fourth Street Taproom's Spring Beer Fest.

2-7pm Saturday, 1810 N. Fourth St. $20, includes six drink tickets and a koozie.

👰 Plan your dream wedding at the Ohio Bridal & Wedding Expo.

12:30-5pm Sunday at the Convention Center. Free with online registration. $10 at the door.

🤠 Giddy up to Country Western Night at Forty Deuce nightclub, with beginner-friendly line dance lessons.

7pm Sunday, 3959 Brighton Rose Square, Easton. Free!

🌎 Plus: Check out our list of local Earth Day festivities.