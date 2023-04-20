How to celebrate Earth Day in Central Ohio

Ahead of Earth Day on Saturday, here are some events where you can care for and celebrate our planet (free unless noted):

🌳 Browse volunteer opportunities through Green Columbus and local nonprofit Besa, including litter cleanups, park beautification and tree planting.

Today to April 29.

🎣 Fish for your dinner and plant trees and pollinator plants at Linden Park.

Saturday, 9am-noon, 1350 Briarwood Ave.

🥕 Learn how to live green at EcoFest, featuring a farmers market, bike ride and other eco-friendly offerings.

Saturday, 9am-1pm, in the Town Center, 3359 Park St., Grove City.

🦁 Enjoy kid-friendly activities at the Columbus Zoo and learn how your actions impact animals worldwide.

Saturday and Sunday, 9am-5pm. $17-30. Kids under 3 free!

♻️ Visit transformed terrain at Schneider Park, a former landfill that's hosting an Earth and Arbor Days Celebration.

Saturday, 10am-1pm, 2130 Astor Ave., Bexley.

🍎 Buy native plants and fruit trees, make a kite and enjoy live music at Lynd Fruit Farm.

Saturday, 10am-5pm, 9851 Morse Road SW, Pataskala.

🌎 Make crafts and meet animals at Metro Parks' Planet Palooza.

Saturday, noon-4pm, Blacklick Woods, 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg.

🌱 Visit Genoa Park for an Earth Day Celebration with live music, environmental groups and food trucks.