1 min ago - Food and Drink

Food Truck Tour: The Hilltop's Royal Burger

Alissa Widman Neese
A burger in foil next to a bag of fries that reads "french fries"

A burger and fries from Royal Burger at 3823 Sullivant Ave. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Alissa here, with a burger recommendation that's a real winner, even if it didn't conquer our recent Columbus Madness bracket.

What I ate: A classic cheeseburger and fries from Royal Burger, a no-frills Hilltop food truck permanently parked in a shopping center parking lot.

Quick take: The juicy burger was topped with an ideal amount of toppings. In each bite, I tasted lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup and mustard, but it wasn't a sloppy mess.

  • Plus: A toasted-just-right bun, perfectly seasoned fries and a drink. For just $9.50!

The bottom line: As the saying goes, there's beauty in simplicity.

What's more: Royal Burger's menu also offers gyros, chicken and other deep-fried sides.

🍔 If you go: 11am-8pm Tuesday-Saturday, 3823 Sullivant Ave.

A red food truck that reads "Royal Burger" with a crown logo and neon "open" sign near its window
No frills. Frugal. Fantastic. The bright red Royal Burger food truck is easy to spot from the street.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more