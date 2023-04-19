A burger and fries from Royal Burger at 3823 Sullivant Ave. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Alissa here, with a burger recommendation that's a real winner, even if it didn't conquer our recent Columbus Madness bracket.

What I ate: A classic cheeseburger and fries from Royal Burger, a no-frills Hilltop food truck permanently parked in a shopping center parking lot.

Those other regal burgers can't compete with this whopper of a deal.

Quick take: The juicy burger was topped with an ideal amount of toppings. In each bite, I tasted lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup and mustard, but it wasn't a sloppy mess.

Plus: A toasted-just-right bun, perfectly seasoned fries and a drink. For just $9.50!

The bottom line: As the saying goes, there's beauty in simplicity.

What's more: Royal Burger's menu also offers gyros, chicken and other deep-fried sides.

🍔 If you go: 11am-8pm Tuesday-Saturday, 3823 Sullivant Ave.