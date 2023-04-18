55 mins ago - News

Ohio mailers may feel "stampflation"

Tyler Buchanan
Data: USPS; Chart: Axios Visuals
Groceries and cars aren't the only products with rising costs over the past year say hello to "stampflation."

What's happening: The cost of postage stamps may rise by three pennies to 66 cents apiece under a new proposal by the U.S. Postal Service, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

  • That'd be the second increase in 2023, marking the shortest time between increases in USPS history.

State of play: Mailing costs are going up as the amount of mail sent throughout the U.S. continues to decline.

  • USPS processed 213 billion pieces of mail in 2006 compared to 127 billion in 2022.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: My family probably contributed about half of that total.

  • We still keep in touch through copious holiday greetings and thank yous.
  • And I send my contribution for the family phone bill through the mail along with a handwritten note to my mom.

I'm curious: How often do you send mail these days?

  • Will the higher cost of stamps impact your postal habits?

