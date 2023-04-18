55 mins ago - News
Ohio mailers may feel "stampflation"
Groceries and cars aren't the only products with rising costs over the past year — say hello to "stampflation."
What's happening: The cost of postage stamps may rise by three pennies to 66 cents apiece under a new proposal by the U.S. Postal Service, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.
- That'd be the second increase in 2023, marking the shortest time between increases in USPS history.
State of play: Mailing costs are going up as the amount of mail sent throughout the U.S. continues to decline.
- USPS processed 213 billion pieces of mail in 2006 compared to 127 billion in 2022.
💭 Tyler's thought bubble: My family probably contributed about half of that total.
- We still keep in touch through copious holiday greetings and thank yous.
- And I send my contribution for the family phone bill through the mail along with a handwritten note to my mom.
I'm curious: How often do you send mail these days?
- Will the higher cost of stamps impact your postal habits?
📧 Irony alert: Email [email protected] with your thoughts.
