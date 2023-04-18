Data: USPS; Chart: Axios Visuals

Groceries and cars aren't the only products with rising costs over the past year — say hello to "stampflation."

What's happening: The cost of postage stamps may rise by three pennies to 66 cents apiece under a new proposal by the U.S. Postal Service, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

That'd be the second increase in 2023, marking the shortest time between increases in USPS history.

State of play: Mailing costs are going up as the amount of mail sent throughout the U.S. continues to decline.

USPS processed 213 billion pieces of mail in 2006 compared to 127 billion in 2022.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: My family probably contributed about half of that total.

We still keep in touch through copious holiday greetings and thank yous.

And I send my contribution for the family phone bill through the mail along with a handwritten note to my mom.

