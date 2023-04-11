A whole new world of animation arrives in Columbus

"Circle of Life" from "The Lion King" at the Disney Immersive Experience. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. As a kid, I pretended to be a mermaid during swimming lessons because I so badly wanted to be part of Ariel's world.

I finally got to dive under the sea this weekend at Columbus' new Disney Immersive Experience, highlighting scenes from "The Little Mermaid," "Frozen II," "Encanto" and many more animated classics.

How it works: Projectors beam movie scenes synced to hit songs onto the walls of a massive room.

Some animations are shot-for-shot, like the jaw-dropping "Circle of Life" from "The Lion King." Others are abstract montages, surrounding you with the glowing paper lanterns from “Tangled,” or taking you on Aladdin's magic carpet ride while "A Whole New World" plays.

😃 Plus: Bubble machines! … for the kids, of course.

What's more: The waiting area features a mini animation museum with photo ops.

My take: The show is breathtaking Disney magic — a great blend of '90s nostalgia and modern favorites.

Yes, but: Costing $46 at peak times, it also boasts a Disney price tag.

I still felt I got my money's worth with a 50-minute presentation.

The bottom line: Yes, I was fairly critical of Immersive Van Gogh last year at the same location.

I guess this Disney Adult is now eating crow. I loved this one.

If you go: 940 Polaris Parkway through June 18. Tickets: $28-46.