What to do this weekend
⚾ Root for the Clippers during their first homestand of the year, including a doubleheader today to make up for a rainout Wednesday.
- 4:35pm today, 4:15pm Saturday, 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.
🎵 What are you waiting for? See For King & Country.
- 7pm tonight at Nationwide Arena. $34-56.
🚂 All aboard! Check out the Buckeye Model Train and Railroad Artifacts Show.
- 9am-4pm Saturday at the Ohio Expo Center. $7. Kids under 12 free!
⛳ Show off your golf skills to win prizes in a Putt to Win Challenge in honor of the Masters Tournament.
- 11am-1pm Saturday and Sunday at TownHall, 792 N. High St. Free!
🏒 Celebrate your steadfast fandom during the Blue Jackets' Fan Appreciation Week, kicking off this weekend against the New York Rangers.
- 7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $28.
- The first 10,000 fans inside Nationwide Arena get a free flag and Schmidt's cream puff!
👜 Win a fancy purse and raise funds for a cancer charity at Designer Bag Bingo.
- 3-8pm Saturday at the Makoy Center, 5462 Center St., Hilliard. $45, includes dinner.
🎸 Support local bands at Rock Columbus, a show hosted by Ohio State's Rock Music Club.
- 6pm Saturday at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. $10 online, 15 at the door.
🐰 Plus: Hop over to our list of local Easter events happening this weekend.
