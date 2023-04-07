⚾ Root for the Clippers during their first homestand of the year, including a doubleheader today to make up for a rainout Wednesday.

4:35pm today, 4:15pm Saturday, 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.

🎵 What are you waiting for? See For King & Country.

7pm tonight at Nationwide Arena. $34-56.

🚂 All aboard! Check out the Buckeye Model Train and Railroad Artifacts Show.

9am-4pm Saturday at the Ohio Expo Center. $7. Kids under 12 free!

⛳ Show off your golf skills to win prizes in a Putt to Win Challenge in honor of the Masters Tournament.

11am-1pm Saturday and Sunday at TownHall, 792 N. High St. Free!

🏒 Celebrate your steadfast fandom during the Blue Jackets' Fan Appreciation Week, kicking off this weekend against the New York Rangers.

7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $28.

The first 10,000 fans inside Nationwide Arena get a free flag and Schmidt's cream puff!

👜 Win a fancy purse and raise funds for a cancer charity at Designer Bag Bingo.

3-8pm Saturday at the Makoy Center, 5462 Center St., Hilliard. $45, includes dinner.

🎸 Support local bands at Rock Columbus, a show hosted by Ohio State's Rock Music Club.

6pm Saturday at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. $10 online, 15 at the door.

🐰 Plus: Hop over to our list of local Easter events happening this weekend.