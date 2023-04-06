Easter events in Central Ohio

The popular hosts of Eggs, Paws and Claws: Eggbert, Shelley, Yolko, and Oh-No. Photo: Courtesy of the Columbus Zoo

With Easter weekend approaching, here are some activities to add to your calendar:

🦁 Watch Columbus Zoo animals eat, play with and hunt for eggs and other tasty Easter treats at Eggs, Paws and Claws.

9am-5pm Friday and Saturday. $17-30. Kids under 3 free!

📸 Take photos with the Easter Bunny at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing (10am-8pm Friday and Saturday) or Polaris Fashion Place (11am-7pm Friday and Saturday).

Printed photo packages range from $40-50. Reservations encouraged.

🐰 Find the roaming Easter Bunny at Easton Town Center and enjoy free candy.

3-7pm Friday, noon-6pm Saturday. Free!

Bonus: Complete an egg hunt using online clues to win a tasty surprise!

🍳 Celebrate like it's the 1890s at Ohio Village with cooking demonstrations, an egg roll and old-fashioned egg dyeing.

10am-5pm Saturday. $10-16. Kids under 4 free!

🥚 Search for hidden eggs at Fortress Obetz, with 40,000 up for grabs. Bring your own bag or basket.

10:30am Saturday, 2015 Recreation Trail. Free!

🌳 Enjoy egg-citing family fun throughout Highbanks Metro Park, including an outdoor scavenger hunt, games and marshmallow roasting.

11am-3pm Saturday, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. Free!

🥚 Free community egg hunts on Saturday: