Easter events in Central Ohio
With Easter weekend approaching, here are some activities to add to your calendar:
🦁 Watch Columbus Zoo animals eat, play with and hunt for eggs and other tasty Easter treats at Eggs, Paws and Claws.
- 9am-5pm Friday and Saturday. $17-30. Kids under 3 free!
📸 Take photos with the Easter Bunny at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing (10am-8pm Friday and Saturday) or Polaris Fashion Place (11am-7pm Friday and Saturday).
- Printed photo packages range from $40-50. Reservations encouraged.
🐰 Find the roaming Easter Bunny at Easton Town Center and enjoy free candy.
- 3-7pm Friday, noon-6pm Saturday. Free!
- Bonus: Complete an egg hunt using online clues to win a tasty surprise!
🍳 Celebrate like it's the 1890s at Ohio Village with cooking demonstrations, an egg roll and old-fashioned egg dyeing.
- 10am-5pm Saturday. $10-16. Kids under 4 free!
🥚 Search for hidden eggs at Fortress Obetz, with 40,000 up for grabs. Bring your own bag or basket.
- 10:30am Saturday, 2015 Recreation Trail. Free!
🌳 Enjoy egg-citing family fun throughout Highbanks Metro Park, including an outdoor scavenger hunt, games and marshmallow roasting.
- 11am-3pm Saturday, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. Free!
🥚 Free community egg hunts on Saturday:
- Columbus: Check your community center's program schedule for details.
- Bexley: noon, Jeffrey Park, 165 N. Parkview Ave.
- Canal Winchester: 10am, McGill Park, 6725 Lithopolis-Winchester Road.
- Grandview Heights: 10am, Wyman Woods Park, 1515 Goodale Blvd.
- Obetz: 10:30am, Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail.
- Upper Arlington: 10am, Thompson Park, 3600 Tremont Road.
- Westerville: 10am, Hoff Woods Park, 556 McCorkle Blvd.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.