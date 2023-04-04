Ohio has a new message for drivers: Put your phone away while behind the wheel.

Driving the news: The state's new distracted driving law goes into effect Tuesday, mostly banning the use of electronic devices while ratcheting up enforcement to keep Ohioans' eyes on the road.

Why it matters: This could improve road safety in a state where traffic fatalities have risen every year since 2018.

State of play: Drivers can still hold a phone to their ear during calls and use devices while parked or stopped at a red light.

Otherwise, there's no more legal texting, scrolling or manually inputting GPS directions.

Of note: Violations will now be enforced as a "primary offense," meaning you can be pulled over solely for this reason.

Police will issue warnings during a six-month grace period, with tickets issued beginning Oct. 4.

Be smart: Check out this state PSA.