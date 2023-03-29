Egusi soup and fufu dough from Fork in Nigeria in the East Market. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. Our latest stop on the Food Truck Tour won't judge you for eating with your hands — It's encouraged.

What I ate: Fufu and egusi soup from Fork in Nigeria, a dish that's gained attention in the U.S. through "fufu challenge" reaction videos on TikTok.

When I asked for silverware, the employee shook his head and laughed. "You need to try it with your hands!"

So I settled for extra napkins and gave it a shot.

Details: Fufu, a West African staple, is dough made from boiling and mashing cassava, a starchy root vegetable. Egusi soup contains ground melon seeds and vegetables.

I added oxtail, a fatty, gelatin-rich meat still on the bone, but you can also add chicken, beef or goat to the soup.

How it works: Pull off a piece of fufu, flatten it with your fingers, and then use it as a soup scoop. Smaller pieces worked better for me.

Quick take: The subtly sour dough was a good complement to the zesty, nutty soup.

The fufu was so filling, though, that I couldn't finish the egusi — and I enjoyed the taste of that a lot more.

The bottom line: I'll probably just order egusi soup by itself next time, but I recommend trying fufu at least once for the unique — albeit messy — experience.

If you go: Fork in Nigeria is open noon-9pm Sunday-Saturday at 6300 E. Livingston Ave. in Reynoldsburg, plus 11am-9pm Tuesday-Sunday at East Market's rotating stall, 212 Kelton Ave. in Columbus.