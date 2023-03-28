OSU student Zoe Johnson votes at the Ohio Union last November. Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ohio's new voting ID law may lead to fewer college-age voters and could have serious implications for out-of-state students this spring.

Why it matters: College students and Ohioans with military ties are among those potentially affected by the new law requiring voters to show photo ID at the polls.

Early voting for the May 2 election begins April 4.

State of play: Generally speaking, out-of-state students can either vote in their hometown elections or those where they attend school.

Ohio drivers licenses, state IDs, passports and certain military IDs will be acceptable for voting at the polls — but college IDs will not.

If an out-of-state student chooses to vote at an Ohio polling site, instead of in their home state, they would need to use a passport or acquire a free state ID to be eligible.

Threat level: The fear is that obtaining the ID card could disrupt an out-of-state student's financial aid, which is based in part on residency status at home, The Lantern reports.

Anna Wagner, an assistant director for Student Leadership Development, told the campus newspaper that she advises the university's approximately 16,000 out-of-state students to vote in the spring election by mail.

Voters can verify their absentee mail ballots by providing the last four digits of their social security number — no state ID required.

Separately, military service members and veterans may also be impacted by the new requirements.