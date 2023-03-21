Columbus' complicated pollution problem

Columbus was named the "most polluted major U.S. city" of 2022 in a recent report by Swiss air technology company IQAir.

The planning commission that monitors our region's air quality is looking into the study's scope and methodology as it makes national headlines.

Why it matters: Poor air quality affects everybody, but it's especially harmful for older adults, children and people with chronic health conditions.

Keeping Columbus' air clean only becomes more important as our city expands.

What they found: Columbus' average concentration of fine particle pollution (PM2.5) was 13.1 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) in 2022, per IQAir.

Threat level: The World Health Organization's guideline for long-term PM2.5 exposure is less than 5 µg/m3.

The EPA has a higher threshold of 12.

What's happening: PM2.5 is a result of factors like combustion engines, construction and burning wood and coal, per the report.

Yes, but: PM2.5 is just one component of the EPA's overall Air Quality Index, which the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) monitors daily to alert local residents when air pollution reaches unhealthy levels.

MORPC's 2022 report indicates ozone quality has significantly improved in recent years.

And just 4% of days in MORPC's November 2021-October 2022 monitoring period logged PM2.5 levels exceeding the EPA threshold.

The other side: MORPC sustainability officer Brandi Whetstone tells Axios that IQAir's report appears to merge data from highly precise regulatory monitors, like ones the Ohio EPA operates, with data from low-cost air sensors.

Such sensors offer localized readings but, she said, aren't as accurate.

What they're saying: "We’re digging into the report and trying to understand it," Whetstone says.

What we're watching: Columbus is embracing a variety of projects that could improve air quality and reduce car emissions, including the rollout of an electric bus fleet and an impending rebate program for e-bike purchases.

Last year the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) ditched an idea to finance bus line expansion by increasing local sales tax, but that proposal could resurface.

Possible Amtrak expansion, meanwhile, could have an impact statewide.

📱 Be smart: Sign up for air quality alerts from MORPC.