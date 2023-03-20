Columbus awaits its Carvana car vending machine
Carvana's expensive car vending machine project near Polaris appears to be stuck on the ground floor.
Details: The online used car dealership's plan calls for building a new sales facility with a 75-foot car vending machine on-site.
- Carvana operates about 35 of these transparent towers — including one in Warrensville, near Cleveland — for customers to pick up their cars after buying them online.
- The company bought the former Magic Mountain Fun Center site off I-71 for $6.25 million last March, Delaware County auditor's records show.
State of play: Fifteen months after first announcing the plans, the vending machine still isn't built and Carvana is struggling just to stay afloat.
- The company lost nearly all of its stock value last year and cut thousands of jobs.
Yes, but: Construction is still happening elsewhere, as Colorado's first Carvana vending machine opened in February.
What they're saying: "We don't have any information to share at the moment," Carvana spokesperson Veronica Cardenas tells Axios, "but we'll be sure to follow up when the time comes."
