🤿 Columbus' manatee connection is clear — even in Florida

A female manatee Alissa encountered while on vacation in Crystal River. Photo: Courtesy of Crystal River Watersports

👋 Alissa here with the highlight of my recent vacation: an up-close encounter with a wild manatee.

Driving the news: I took a boat tour in Crystal River, Florida, the "Manatee Capital of the World" — and a city with an important link to Columbus.

Catch up quick: The Columbus Zoo was the first facility outside Florida to rehabilitate injured manatees with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, a coalition of agencies that protects the animals.

The threatened species faces numerous challenges from boats, cold stress and starvation.

Since 1999, the zoo has helped 32 total manatees return to the wild.

What I did: I jumped into the waters where six have been released! That includes calves Acorn and Einstein, reintroduced just last month.

How it works: Manatees retreat inland to warm, clear springs during cold months, bringing the gentle giants closer to humans — and potential threats.

While we missed peak season, our tour still found one easygoing female in the deeper, murkier waters of Kings Bay.

We kept a respectful distance, floating above her until she surfaced for air.

Quick take: Coming face-to-face with a 1,000-pound creature was humbling, to say the least.

The bottom line: On the ride back to shore, I shared that I'm from Columbus — the guides were well aware of our zoo's important role in manatee rescue.